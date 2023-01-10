Did anyone else cautiously tip toe into 2023? After the last few years, I’m a little hesitate to break out the sparkling cider and party hats! But alas, here we are with new resolutions and new programs at the library! The library is a great place to jump start your new year. Keep in mind registration is required for these programs, so give us a call (785-238-4311) or stop in today!

January brings us our 5th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Art and Writing Contest. This year, we decided to shake things up a bit and create a contest for poetry and posters! Stop in the library and pick up a registration form. The deadline for submission is January 27th. Show us what inspires you about Dr. King, including a part of his speech, a letter he wrote, or an image. Be creative!

DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.