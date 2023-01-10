Did anyone else cautiously tip toe into 2023? After the last few years, I’m a little hesitate to break out the sparkling cider and party hats! But alas, here we are with new resolutions and new programs at the library! The library is a great place to jump start your new year. Keep in mind registration is required for these programs, so give us a call (785-238-4311) or stop in today!
January brings us our 5th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Art and Writing Contest. This year, we decided to shake things up a bit and create a contest for poetry and posters! Stop in the library and pick up a registration form. The deadline for submission is January 27th. Show us what inspires you about Dr. King, including a part of his speech, a letter he wrote, or an image. Be creative!
Kansas Day is also celebrated in January. Adults can stop in and pick up a Popcorn Recipe book and bag of popcorn. All recipes provided by the National Popcorn Board. According to the K-State Department of Agronomy, corn is a vital part of the Kansas agricultural economy and averages 700 million bushels of production each year! Pop in and help us celebrate!
We’ll kick off February with a showing of “Groundhog Day”! Join us February 2nd to “relive the same day over and over” with Bill Murray. Movie will be played from noon until 6 pm.
Heart shaped candy may line the shelf, but not everyone is a fan of love! In fact, “Love Stinks! Anti-Valentine’s Day” on February 10th combines sarcasm, pizza, and a whole lot of celebrating the single life! Make your own voodoo doll, rude conversation hearts, and more!
Basic Tech Classes are sessions designed for seniors and patrons with limited computer skills that desire to re-enter the workforce. These classes will kick off February 8th and run for three weeks to help get you started with email, navigate job searches, and more!
February is also a time to honor the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans as we celebrate Black History Month. Programming for February will include the following:
Community Conversation, February 15th, we’ll discuss the book “The Other Wes Moore”. Books can be picked up one month prior.
Lunch at the Counter: A Civil Rights Moment in Time. Join us February 19th for a Humanities Kansas presentation by Prisca Barnes, CEO and President of Storytime Village as she shares “The Dockum Drugstore Sit in”. Followed by the presentation, you are invited to join us for a “Shoebox Lunch”.
Community Trivia, February 24th. We’ll test our knowledge on Black History!
March brings us Women’s History month and a time to celebrate with a tea party! You are invited to join us for our first ever “Equali-tea”. We’ll enjoy traditional tea party snacks and treats while discussing the book by Kimberlee Yolanda Williams called “Dear White Woman, Please Come Home”.
April may bring showers but it also reveals a new garden! Growing Geary County helps our community celebrate Earth Day! During the month, stop by the library to pick up a free seed packet. Fruit, vegetable, and flower seeds will be available.
Also in April, we partnered with Highwind Brewing Company to offer a home brewing class! Craft beer is everywhere these days and this is your opportunity to learn more about it! Planters and Decanters making a comeback this spring! This class allows you to create your own unique succulent plant arrangement.
Books clubs will continue in the spring, although Mahogany Readers has taken a semester break. Mystery Club, Ladies of the Night, and TALK are all part of the semester line up and loves to have new members join us. Fans of Film continues with the movie “Hereditary” in March. Stop in and learn more!
The library is a great place to kick off your new year. Whether your goal is to find a new job, learn a new craft, read more, research your family history, or even cook more meals at home, the library has something for everyone!
Five NEW DVDs
Bros
Ticket to Paradise
Tom Swift: The Complete Series
Chicago Med
Wire Room
DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
