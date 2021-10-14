The library’s mystery readers group, the Mystery Club, just finished its October selection. While not everyone enjoyed the title, all had a great time talking about it, as well as the next book to be discussed.
The Mystery Club’s regular meeting schedule is the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The in-person gathering is in the library meeting room, and a zoom option is also offered for those who’d prefer to participate from home.
October’s title was “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley. It was a finalist for the Ned Kelly Award for Best International Crime Novel and is one of four non-series mysteries that the author has to her credit.
The book is something of a tribute to Agatha Christie and features the secrets and lies of a large cast of characters. Library Journal described it as “a page-turning thriller” and “like experiencing Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and ‘And Then There Were None’ rolled into one.” It is based on the premise of a wedding between two famous people and takes place on an isolated British island filled with bogs, unmarked graves and cell phone dead-spots. It has an almost supernatural feel but is also filled with emotions and behaviors that are all too human.
The November discussion title is Gilly McMillan’s “To Tell You the Truth.” It is one of six works to her credit and the latest of her standalone titles to be released. This 2020 hardcover was named a New York Times Best Thriller of the Year and a Best Book to Gift in 2020. It is described as “an unsettling and atmospheric thriller that’s almost impossible to put down” and that “will keep you guessing right up until its satisfying but unexpected conclusion.”
The remaining title in the fall semester is “A Christmas Resolution,” by Anne Perry. Perry is a prolific author with multiple series to her credit, including Christmas mysteries that were launched in 2004 and currently number eighteen books.
The featured title is the latest entry and was released last year. At 192 pages, it is a perfect fit for the busy holiday season, particularly for those who like to add a little murder and mayhem to their festivities.
The mystery group always has a great time dishing on the monthly selections as well as the other titles they are reading. New members are always welcome to pick up a copy of the upcoming discussion title from the library or to just come to any meeting to see what all the fun is about.
The same goes for the library’s other book discussion groups: Mahogany Readers, Ladies of the Night and Talk. New members are always welcome, including those who have not yet had the chance to read the featured title but would like to sit in and see how it works.
Mahogany Readers focuses on books written by African-American authors, particularly urban and Christian fiction, gentle reads and the occasional African-American classic. They meet the first Thursday of most months at 7 p.m. Upcoming reads include “The Girl with the Louding Voice,” by Abi Dare and “Kindest Lie,” by Nancy Johnson.
Books that focus on relationships and the bonding/unifying experience of women and that explore the positive aspects of women’s lives is the focus of the Ladies of the Night discussion group. They gather the first Monday of most months at 6:30 p.m., and they will also be reading “The Girl with the Louding Voice” in November and “The Book of Lost Names,” by Kristin Harmel in December.
Talk About Literature in Kansas (TALK) is the fourth book discussion series that the library sponsors and the only one that features a discussion leader from an area college or university. The leader provides information about the selected title, the author, the time in which it was written, etc. This gives a greater context to the book and helps members develop a deeper understanding of it. The semester’s theme is Childhood Classics, and “The Wind in the Willows,” by Kenneth Graham will be center stage on Thursday, followed by “Charlotte’s Web,” by E.B. White on Nov. 18.
Join us for Mystery Club or any of the book discussion groups to find out what readers are reading and talking about. It’s a great way to learn about new titles and authors and to meet new friends who also love to read.
Susan Moyer is the Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.