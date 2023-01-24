The Young People’s Department is ready for the new year! We have many exciting things that are happening in our department. There are many programs going on for those of all ages! We are looking forward to seeing all new and familiar faces joining in our spring programs.

The biggest program that is happening now that will be ending soon is our Winter Reading! Did you know that you can earn prizes just for reading? Well, you definitely can. Children from 0 months old through 17 years of age can read to earn prizes. For every 20 minutes the child reads earns them stickers on their reading log and depending on the age of the child when they get to a certain amount of time, they can bring their reading log in to claim their prize! Our teens can earn prizes either by logging minutes or books. It is never too late to sign up! Winter reading ends February 8, 2023.

SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

