God is limited only by how we believe and what we allow, and He is always doing an inside job on us.
We must therefore build up our Spirit man. People may look at the outward appearance, but God always looks at the heart of man. (1 Samuel 16:7) If the inside is right, all else will be right. Right living is the result of right believing. How you talk, how you react, and how you live are all based on how you believe. That is why it is so importance to renew your mind to that of a spiritual mindset.
Having a spiritual mindset will help you to look beyond the natural and how things look or feel. The promises of God are sure, and according to the scriptures, He does what He says He will do, and makes good on His promises to us. (Numbers 23:19) We renew our ways of thinking by getting into the Word of God and changing our mindset to that of the Kingdom. Once we find out what belongs to us as children of the God, we become an effective force against our enemy.
If you have received Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior, you are an heir to the promises recorded in the scriptures. Heirs inherit things. As with children who believe whatever you as a parent say to them even before they see it, so should it be with us and our Heavenly Father. We must believe that what we are praying for will come to pass, no matter how long it takes.
Is there anything too difficult for God? The answer is no. When God speaks, receive it in the spirit. Don’t wait to see it in the natural before you believe it. Go ahead and receive it by faith in your God who can do exceeding, abundantly, above all you can ever ask or think (Ephesians 3:20). Yes, your faith will be tried, but keep trusting Him anyway, because the trying of your faith works patience and hope. James 1:2-4 reads, “My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.”
Our job is to believe what God says. When you believe something, you stop struggling with it. When it’s hard to pray, hard to go to church, hard to read your Bible and so on, it’s because your flesh is ruling. Your spirit man is dominant when the opposite happens; you love to pray, you love to study the Word of God and it’s easy to love and forgive others. When your spirit man is ruling, you have power over your enemy because you have the entire Kingdom of God backing you. The Kingdom of God is not in word, but in power (1 Corinthians 4:20).
The struggle lies in our minds; the stronghold is our thought-life, but Satan cannot touch our spirits – that’s where we have power over him. Everything starts with a thought, and thoughts can sometime become strongholds in our lives, especially if we don’t learn to master them.
Stop trying to please God through works. What pleases God is your faith in Him. Living in faith is living in the spirit realm. You live in the spirit realm by building up your spirit man. Religion puts us in bondage to believe we must perform, but we are under the dispensation of Grace. We don’t have to live and believe based on our past experiences or what we have been taught through the years or based on the environment around us.
“Put off concerning your former conduct, the old man which grows corrupt according to the deceitful lusts, and be renewed in the spirit of your mind, and that you put on the new man which was created according to God, in true righteousness and holiness.” (Ephesians 2: 22-24)
Recommit your life to God today and focus on building up your spirit man so you can begin to walk in the spirit and no longer in the flesh. Once you learn to walk in the spirit, you can become one of the greatest threats on earth against the kingdom of darkness; a force to be reckoned with. Do it today. Do it now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.