Do you have a favorite book? A book that you could read a million times over again and the storyline and characters make you fall in love with them all over again? We all know that reading your favorite book over and over again is great for us readers, but sometimes not so great for the books. The constant handling, page turning and pulling a book off, can potentially cause significant damage to something that brings all of us so much joy.
Books are sort of magical in a sense, they can transport us to different worlds or places in time, so we may not be aware of how fragile they really are, but do not fear, the circulation librarian is here with some helpful tips about how to care for books in your private collection, as well as those you borrow from your local library.
These book care tips are designed to help you keep the books you love in good condition for many years to come. By providing this information, the hope is to give these beloved items a longer shelf life, so they can be enjoyed for years to come. So here are few tips to follow to help you care for the books. The spine of the book is very important in keeping the book pages intact.
When selecting a book from library shelves, the best way to remove the book is to not pull on the top of the spine, as this will cause tearing and can lead to pages becoming loose inside the book. Instead, grasp the middle of the spine and pull forward to minimize any chance of damage. If you find it is difficult to remove, gently push volumes on either side of the book back about an inch making it easier to grasp. Once you have found and removed the book you want from the shelf, the book can be enjoyed.
Many of us like to have a little snack while we read, or if we are trying a new recipe, we like to have the book close to where we are cooking. Although it might make reading more enjoyable, it is better for the books to make reading away from food, drinks and cigarettes common practice. Spills, stains and burn marks can cause significant damage to books and often requires the items to be replaced, and the cost to replace a book can be pretty expensive. Books that have food particles on them or in them can attract insects and other issues that could result in items being discarded and unavailable for use.
Protecting books from the weather, rain or snow, humidity and wet surfaces is another helpful tip to follow when it comes to caring for your books. Water damage can cause the pages of a book to become wrinkled or stained. Materials that have been damaged by water are the perfect environment for mold growth. Once you are done reading, store books in places where they are not in danger of becoming damaged by water. If the weather may potentially cause damaged to books, it may be a good idea to place the items in a bag when returning them to the library or if you want to protect your personal books.
Another helpful tip to follow is to always use a bookmark. Bookmarks can be lifesavers for books and using them while you read is a great habit to get into to. By using a bookmark, you are able to mark your place in the book without causing any damage. There are some methods that cause damage to the pages of books, such as dog-eared pages, placing sticky notes or placing paper clips on pages; all leave behind their mark. The library always has a wide selection of free bookmarks for you to choose from, so feel free to ask a member of the circulation staff for a bookmark, and we would be happy to help you select one that is perfect for you.
The last tip I want to share is a very important one, especially when borrowing books from your local library. When checking out books from the library, it is very important to report any damage to an item as soon as possible. If you notice that the item you are checking out has some damage while you are still in the library, please let a library staff member know before you checkout the item so you are not charged for it. If it goes unnoticed until you are at home, please let the circulation desk know when you return the item or feel free to give us a call ahead of time so we know that the item will need repair once it returns.
Minimal damage to an item, such as a small as a rip or tear on pages, can be fixed by our trained library staff. While it might seem helpful to fix the damage yourself, please return the item and let our staff do the repairs. Although patrons have good intention repairing a book on their own, it can do more harm than good.
Hopefully these tips will help extend the life of books in your personal collection as well as the books you borrow from the library. We hope these simple, but useful guidelines can help ensure that each collection that you read from will live on for the distant future. Be good to the books and they will be good to you.
Book Care Tips:
• Always use a bookmark
• Do not eat or drink when handling books
• Keep books away from pets
• Store books in dry place
• Read what you love
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.