February is Black History Month, and although we live in 2022, the importance of bringing awareness to and celebrating Black history is still met with controversy.
African-Americans have made and continue to make significant contributions and achievements to this country and Black History Month is about learning about Black Americans and their story. African-Americans have held political positions, established institutions of education, fought for equality during the Civil Rights Movement and even shared the Black experience thought art and writing during the Harlem Renaissance.
We have learned names like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X., Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson and Harriet Tubman as people that championed for freedom and justice for all people and broke barriers and refused to give up the fight until it happened. We learn the names of Black inventors such as Garrett Morgan, George Washington Carver, Elijah McCoy, Madame CJ Walker and Dr. Charles Drew who were able to change the way we travel, style our hair and even use peanuts to make items that we use every day.
African-American authors, poets, and activist like Angela Davis, Stokely Carmichael, Toni Morrison, Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin were narrators of social justice and shared the Black experience during the age of civil rights with the world. Their activism awakened a new spirit within the Black community that many present-day activists have adopted as the fight for social justice continues in the day and age.
The knowledge that is passed on about these extraordinary Black Americans is what makes Black History, and learning from the past only makes things better for future generations. Black History is a testament to the human spirit and how making the choice to press on despite being faced with adversity can change the world.
During Black History Month, we not only celebrate the individuals that made a difference with their selfless acts, but also bring awareness to the importance of representation by learning more about the culture of a people that have continued to persevere and break down barriers. It’s not only a time to acknowledge the contributions that African-American’s made, but it is also a time to celebrate the culture, the people and their stories with the hope of embracing diversity and understanding the importance of learning from what history has taught us.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Celebrates Black History Month every year, and this year we have programs that all ages can benefit from. This year, we added a story time that allows patrons to see members of the African-American community sharing stories about what they do in the community to keep us safe, educate us, keep us healthy and encourage us to keep reading and learning.
Black History Month has always been a time of reflection and teachable moments. My parents always stressed the importance of knowing my history and the history of others. At a young age, they introduced me to a long list of men and women who fought and died so that I can have the same rights as others. My parents taught me to be proud of who I am and always remember the rich culture and traditions that make me the proud African-American woman I am today.
I have was fortunate to grow up in a household where Black History was celebrated daily not just in February. My mother and father always talked about the civil rights movement and the importance of standing up for equality and the civil rights leaders that took on the task of seeing that Black Americans had the same rights as everyone else. My parents always told me that all people have the right to feel safe, raise their families and enjoy the freedom to be who they are without fear of being treated unfairly. Now that I am a parent, I have the responsibility to instill the same beliefs in my children.
Famous African-American Civil Rights Leaders
1. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
2. Medgar Evers
3. Malcolm X
4. Nelson Mandela
