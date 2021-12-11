Breakfast with Santa: Done! Cocoa and Cookies fundraiser for DBPL at DBPL book donation program: Done! The holiday pre-season is winding down and the big day is less than two weeks away, but there are still a few opportunities for patrons to celebrate the season with the library.
Both shoppers and readers can enjoy the mild weather and the current StoryWalk ® JC title, A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles Schultz. It will be in place through Dec. 20 and is a fun way to cross things off your to-do list and entertain your young children and new readers at the same time.
Families are invited to stop by any time during the story’s run to pick up the activity sheet they can complete along the route. Here, they can add the provided stickers to their sheet as they see the images in the story pages. When done, they can bring their completed sheets to the library and pick up their prize: a color your own Charlie Brown Christmas jigsaw puzzle.
A clothing drive is also underway. Instead of the cap and mitten tree that has graced the main room for the past several years, the library has partnered with the city and the Main Street committee to create collection opportunities in almost thirty locations in the downtown area. Supporting the needs of elementary school classrooms throughout the district, they feature receptacles where community members can donate new and never worn socks, underwear, leggings and sweatpants for both boys and girls in sizes four through seven.
In addition to clothing, at least some of the donation boxes are also receiving books that will become part of the ICARE group’s efforts to support children’s literacy in the community. The donation boxes will be available through Dec. 23, so community members have plenty of time to purchase and make their donations before it winds down.
Both children and adults can also begin signing up for their winter reading programs on Dec. 14. Registrations can either be done in-person at the library or online from the link that will soon appear on the library web page.
Here, patrons of all ages can read just for fun and earn prizes along the way. Those who register in-person will also record at their readings in person at the library while those that register online will also record online, making it an anytime option for busy families.
The friends of the library are also celebrating the season with their daily book sale and gift basket projects. The book sale currently features a combination of the book bundles that have been offered for the past few months as well as the individual titles that recently made their way to the shelves. The latter are priced at either 25 cents each or $1, so they can fit most budgets for the readers in your life.
Two gift baskets are featured this month with the themes of cooking and decorating. Tickets are available at the front desk for $1 each or six for $5. Current friends and members can get a seventh ticket for no charge. The winners will be drawn and notified on Jan. 2. After this, the basket project will go on hiatus for a bit while the friends regroup for the new year.
While you’re out and about, please keep in mind that the library will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to celebrate with families. The book drop will remain open so items can still be returned 24/7, as always.
We wish you all the happiest of holiday seasons and hope you will stop by to stock up on things to watch and read before the end of the year. In addition, we look forward to seeing you in the new year. Bring it on, 2022!
Susan Moyer is the Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
