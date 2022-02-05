February kicks off one of my favorite months: Heart Health month! It’s a whole month designed to celebrate your heart. It’s also the perfect time to check in with yourself and see how you are doing with supporting your heart health.
We get busy, we work, we shuffle kids to school and activities, and often, our own health gets pushed to the backburner. I challenge you to spend the month thinking of your health, and the library would love to help!
We have several amazing cookbooks, exercise related books, books to help with stress reduction and books designed specifically for heart health. Knowledge is power, and the library can help you to arm yourself with the material necessary to kick start your heart health! Below are a few of my favorites.
We offer several kits for checkout, which support your physical and mental well-being. For this month, check out our “Heart Health and Hypertension Kit.” This kit is a great starter for anyone who wants to learn more about heart health or their own blood pressure. It contains the book “Mayo Clinic Healthy Heart for Life,” a DVD about heart health, a blood pressure monitor and cuff with a pressure chart to help track your own blood pressure.
Dr. Ornish is one of my favorite cardiologists, and he has pioneered lifestyle medicine and has a scientific plan proven to reduce heart disease, fight cancer and diabetes. His book titled, “UnDo It” is packed full of revolutionary research for reversing chronic disease. It truly empowers readers with new hope, new choices and a new outlook on heart disease.
Learning about heart disease prevention is one thing but learning to eat and cook to protect your heart is another. “The New American Heart Association Cookbook” is just the ticket to get you started. This book is the ultimate resource for those looking to improve cardiac health, with over 800 recipes that cut saturate fat and cholesterol. It’s truly an invaluable guide and helps with meal planning and shopping.
Heart disease in men and women are completely different and often present differently than the typical left arm and chest pain. With that, the American Heart Association offers a phenomenal book on women’s heart health. It’s called “The American Heart Association Complete Guide to Women’s Heart Health: The Go Red for Women Way to Long Life and Vitality” and it draws on guidelines put forth by the organization on how women can minimize their chances of developing heart disease. Because heart disease is much different in women, it’s important to engage in reading like this to fully understand the risk factors and how to control the risk by eating nutritiously and exercising.
Another fantastic book for women is “Heart Solution for Women,” by Mark Menolascino. As a leading internal medicine doctor on the front lines of cardiac research, he has designed a program exclusively for a woman’s body, targeting the number one killer of women-heart disease.
One of my all-time favorite authors and heart disease researchers, Dr. Esselstyn, has partnered with his wife Ann Esselstyn to develop a delicious cookbook called “The Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease Cookbook.” Dr. Esselstyn has a revolutionary plan, which is similar to Dr. Ornish to prevent and reverse heart disease which all centers on plant-based nutrition. The cookbook is packed full of 125 recipes, both delicious and nutritious, which makes it much easier to follow such a lifesaving diet.
Being prepared for a cardiac emergency is another way you can arm yourself during this month. The library has a fantastic manual called “American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED participant’s manual,” which includes everything you need to know about breathing emergencies, cardiac emergencies and CPR. Reviewing CPR helps you acquire the knowledge and skills you need to effectively respond to emergency situations.
Take time this month to support your heart health. Visit the library and check out material to learn more about heart health, such as a book on heart disease prevention or a cookbook designed for eating healthy. After that, go for a walk and get that heart pumping!
Five more books to check out about Heart Health:
1. “Go Fresh: A Heart Healthy Cookbook” by the American Heart Association
2. “Heart 411: The Only Guide to Heart Health You’ll Ever Need” by Marc Gillinov
3. “Best Practices for a Healthy Heart” by Sarah Samaan
4. “Beat the Heart Attack Gene” by Bradley Bale
5. “Low-Fat, Low-Cholesterol Cookbook” by the American Heart Association
