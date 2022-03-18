Milford Nature Center held an “Aquatic Wonders” program at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City Wednesday to teach children about fossils and animals found in water.
Around 14 children learned all about the wonders and animals discovered from a time when Kansas was covered with water, to now, when aquatic wonders are still found in local bodies of water.
Amber Myers, assistant director at Milford Nature Center, set up a table of a large variety of interesting fossils, coral, sea sponges, sea creature shells and bones and other items. Additionally, the table held two live turtles in enclosures for the children to see.
When the event started, Myers asked the children about what sort of bodies of water are in Kansas and told them its history and that it was covered by a giant body of water thousands of years ago. She exhibited fossils of creatures and items that could have been found during those days.
“Fossils are a little picture of something that was living,” she said. “Ancient remains replaced by stone.”
As she taught the children about the items displayed on the table, she passed some of the fossils and other items around the circle of children for them to touch and get a closer look at the items. A few parents were there and got to see the items up close, as well.
The children were very interested in a modern shark jaw and fossilized shark tooth Myers passed around, and the children took guesses at what the horseshoe crab shell was before Myers told them.
Then Myers laid a large black blanket on the floor and had the children gather around it before bringing over the first of the two live turtles. This one was an aquatic turtle: one that lives primarily in water.
It was a year-old spiny softshell turtle, small with webbed feet and a flat round shell with little black spots. When Myers set it down outside its enclosure, it started to run, faster than the children thought it could move. The children laughed as Myers caught it and placed it closer to her again.
“He’s fast isn’t he,” she told the children. “You can imagine, if he was in water, he can go really fast, because he’s made for water, so as fast as he can go, he’s even faster in water.”
She explained that spiny softshell turtles live in clean water and can be found in Kansas’ fresh streams and rivers.
