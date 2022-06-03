3.5 out of 5 stars
Disney’s animated series “Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” came about in the beginning of Disney’s weekday programming line-up called “Disney Afternoon.”
A few of the cartoons airing in the Disney Afternoon line-up featured well-established Disney characters from various animated films. “Rescue Rangers,” starring the characters Chip and Dale, ran from 1990 to 1993.
In this series, Chip and Dale ran a detective agency along with other characters their size — Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper. Each episode presented a new case for the team to solve while facing off against a variety of villains.
As the cartoon aired in the initial years of “Disney Afternoon,” I watched it as I hadn’t yet hit my teenage years when cartoons didn’t interest me as much. It seems the “Rescue Rangers” remained relatively well-remembered by those who tuned in to watch it after school.
After nearly 30 years since the show’s last episode, Disney released a movie of this series on May 20 also called “Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” on the Disney+ streaming service. As the tagline reads, it’s not a reboot. It’s a comeback.
The film takes place in a world were humans and animated characters live together. Those who are animated are done so through various animation styles — ink and paint, clay, CGI, puppets, etc.
Through a flashback, we’re shown the time Chip (voiced by John Mulaney) first meets Dale (Andy Samberg) in elementary school. They click right away, and eventually wind up in Hollywood. They become the stars of the successful cartoon in the early 1990s. However, the duo quarrel after Dale signs on for his own show “Double O-Dale” without Chip. Rescue Rangers ends up cancelled, as does Double O-Dale. However, Chip and Dale go their separate ways.
After thirty years, Chip has become an insurance salesman. Dale, meanwhile, still lives in the spotlight of Rescue Rangers. He spends most of his time making appearances at comic conventions to meet and greet fans.
Chip and Dale finally meet again when their former coworker on the show, Monterey Jack (Eric Bana), calls them both over to his apartment. Neither Chip nor Dale knows the other was invited.
Jack reveals he has an addiction to stinky cheese and therefore owes money to the criminal boss of the “Vallet Gang.” He informs them about an illegal ring operation in which cartoons are kidnapped, have their appearances altered, and then are forced to appear in movie rip-offs of popular films produced overseas.
Soon after, Monterey Jack is kidnapped. Officer Ellie Steckler (KiKi Layne), who’s a long-time fan of the Rescue Rangers recommends Chip and Dale investigate by themselves. They take her advice, and their investigation quickly takes them to the head of the Valley Gang known as “Sweet Pete” (Will Arnett). Sweet Pete is actually an adult version of Peter Pan from the Disney animated film.
In no time, the pair are back working together as they search for Monterey and discover who’s involved in this illegal bootlegging operation.
As nostalgia plays a large factor behind the production of so many movies nowadays, Disney certainly took this concept and used it to turn their own franchise into a unique movie that differs from the original series. The entire film feels like a modern version of the 1989 live action/animated mystery comedy “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” which has a huge array of popular cartoon character cameos. “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” even includes scenes with Looney Tunes characters sharing screen time with Disney characters.
Unfortunately, the Looney Tunes don’t make an appearance in “Chip n’ Dale” but I was hoping for at least one. Perhaps that was a once in a lifetime experience. Still, the references and cameos from several various Disney and non-Disney franchises, including South Park, Beavis and Butt-head and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, is top notch and hilarious. It’s almost a self-aware movie — Disney lampooning itself as it owns so many different properties.
Perhaps the best used cameo is “Ugly Sonic” (Tim Robinson) He’s the initial version of Sonic the Hedgehog that fans of the video game wanted changed when the trailer for the 2019 movie “Sonic the Hedgehog” was released. Producers at Paramount Pictures delayed the film’s release, changed Sonic’s appearance, and then released the movie in 2020. It was quite the non-controversial controversy at the time.
Thankfully, someone had the idea to take this rejected concept of Sonic the Hedgehog and throw him into this story as a character who appears at conventions, trying to stretch out the fame of being precisely what he is — a rejected concept.
While the movie calls itself “Rescue Rangers,” it’s only Chip and Dale solving the mystery. While the other Rangers, Gadget Hackwrench (voiced by original actor Tress MacNeille) and Zipper are given small appearances during the film, they don’t make their comeback until the last act of the movie.
Regardless, I had fun with the direction the writers decided to take the entire premise. The comedy and the clever details kept me interested throughout. It’s certainly a worthwhile fun movie, even for those unfamiliar with the original “Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.”
