Let me tell you a story about a woman named Sarah whose eight-year-old son came to her one day and asked, “Do you love God more than me?” She was very active in her church, growing spiritually and deeply committed to God. Her son looked at her waiting for an answer. After a long pause, she finally said, “Yes, Ben, I do.”
As I think about that story, I hear Jesus’ words from Luke’s gospel: 12:49-56.
“Do you think that I have come to bring peace to the earth? No, I tell you, but rather division! From now on five in one household will be divided, three against two and two against three; they will be divided father against son and son against father, mother against daughter and daughter against mother, mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law against mother-in-law.”
With Ben’s question and Sarah’s answer there is now division between mother and son. I suspect Ben experienced this division as one of diminishment maybe even rejection. Sarah, however, understood it quite differently. She knew that the fullness of her life and who she was, including her motherhood, had to find its primary identity and meaning in God and not in Ben. Only then would she be able to fully love Ben and be the mother he needed and that she wanted to be.
Our distinct identity as persons is given by our various relationships; biological, natural, social, and political. These include our relationships with family and friends, the natural environment, our work, our country, our beliefs, and the things we possess. Some of these relationships are tangible and associated with people, places, and things. Some are not so tangible but no less real; our spiritual relationships, beliefs, and attitudes. Think of all the many relationships each of us has. Regardless of whether we judge them as good or bad; healthy or unhealthy. Taken together this vast complex of relationships makes you and me the persons we are.
Ultimately, however, only one of these many relationships can finally be the most significant and decisive for us. This one relationship makes us uniquely who we are and not someone else. It will become the criterion for determining and incorporating all other relationships that contribute to who I am as a person. The one relationship that ultimately determines our identity is the one to which we will give our existence and life.
That is the choice Jesus sets before us in Luke’s gospel passage. Who and what is the determining relationship that gives you your identity and being? What relationship matters so much to you that you allow it to shape your life and give you identity? It is a choice we make over and over, day after day as we respond to and enter relationships. It is a choice that always brings division. “Do you think that I have come to bring peace to the earth? No, I tell you, but rather division!” This is not the Jesus we are used to and probably not the Jesus we want.
We humans have caused divisions by our choices of relationships that ultimately determine who we are and how we act. We have made bad choices. Getting our life turned around means choosing God as the one primary relationship that finally determines who we are and what we do. To choose God will bring about division. Jesus said it would. But it is not a division that kills, oppresses, or separates.
Just as division offers physical and emotional growth so it offers spiritual growth. Jesus is calling us to grow up and bring the division that makes growth possible. For our part, we must reexamine our relationships and the priorities we have given them. We must choose our relationship with God to the exclusion of all other people, places and things as the one relationship that gives us our truest and most authentic identity. This is the division that loses nothing and gains everything. Just ask any recovering alcoholic. This division does not diminish or reject others. Instead, it offers wholeness and perfection. It is the division that transforms our lives, makes sacred all our other relationships, and heals the world.
