Joshua Oppenheim is left-handed. Julie Yu-Oppenheim is right-handed.
In a way, Julie said, it’s symbolic of the way they complement each other, both physically in how they do their jobs as choir conductors and personally in their relationship as spouses.
The couple, co-directors of choral studies in the K-State School of Music, Theater and Dance, met to make music together and have spent years doing just that. They said being able to share big and small professional milestones is a blessing and helps them create a cooperative environment in the classroom.
“The students see us being partners and running things as a team, so I think that permeates our program,” Julie said.
Joshua and Julie met as doctoral students at the University of North Texas in 2004. Julie became the piano accompanist for a choir Joshua conducted at the time. She said she noticed how organized and courteous he was.
“It was me and 160 men in a room at a time with Joshua conducting, and he always made them treat me with so much respect and made sure everything was set up for me every day,” Julie said.
Joshua said Julie’s talent immediately struck him, and he thought she was funny and a “future rock star.” They started spending time together with other friends in the graduate program, but Joshua felt impressed by Julie to the point of nerves.
“I had such respect for her skills,” Joshua said. “I remember talking to a friend of mine there and I was like, ‘I’m so intimidated … and she’s watching me make all these mistakes.’”
They started dating while still at North Texas, but after completing their graduate degrees, they spent about a year on opposite coasts, Joshua in upstate New York and Julie in California. They made time to visit each other over breaks, but they said the distance and especially the time change was challenging. Because of the three-hour time difference, they found it difficult to find overlapping gaps in their daily schedules to connect.
“Even though I had the perfect weather and being right near the coast, it still felt miserable until we were together,” Julie said.
Joshua took a position at K-State about a year after Julie did, and they married shortly after. They co-taught classes frequently in their first years at K-State. They dialed that back after having their son, Noah, 11, but their offices are still next door to each other.
Julie said because chorus is such a collaborative process as many voices come together in one group, they can demonstrate for students a way to work together as artists and as people.
“We’re in it together,” Julie said. “We’ve got to love each other and treat each other like family.”
They said finding a balance between work life and home life is something they always work on, but having a spouse who understands the joys and demands of the job down to the smallest nuance is a major positive.
“It’s nice to have someone that really understands the subtleties of things that happen, of things that are significant, and things that are challenging,” Joshua said. “It’s nice to have someone that really gets it.”
They’ve also been able to experience major career milestones together. They conducted at Carnegie Hall for the first time as part of the same concert and also have conducted together at the National Cathedral and other countries like Ireland, Italy and France.
“All of those things are significant events in any individual’s career, but to have it be something we share together is neat,” Joshua said.
On the other hand, they also get to share smaller, day-to-day experiences as well. Julie watches Joshua interact with students, for example, and gets excited and proud about the work they’re doing, she said.
“It’s fun to be in a faculty meeting together and hear Joshua tell a really great joke, and I was here for that,” Julie said. “I don’t think a lot of husbands and wives get to see that kind of moment. … It’s really special to be part of that day to day interaction. … We always say it’s fun to be the loudest one laughing at each other’s jokes.”
