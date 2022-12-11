CLAY CENTER — On the eve of history’s first Christmas, it was a dark time for the Jewish people. Their land was occupied by the Roman Empire. The Lord God had not spoken to them for hundreds of years. Heaven’s voice was silent. Their religious texts spoke of prophecies about a King that would rise up from among them. They anticipated this King, that He would be their deliverer from Roman rule. How would darkness be turned to light? How would despair be turned to hope?  

In approximately 4 B.C. a divine earthquake caused a split right down the middle of human history – the birth of Jesus Christ.  It was like the rising of the sun dispelling the darkness. It was a new era for mankind.   

CLINT DECKER is president of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.