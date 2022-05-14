Clarabel’s Dance Citadel dancers from Junction City competed at the Bravo National Dance and Talent Competition on May 7 at The Liberty Performing Arts Center in Liberty, Missouri.
The place was full of the typical dance competition sights. Mothers fixed their daughters’ make-up in the front seat of cars. Dancers arrived in their studios’ warm-up suits, bouncing back and forth and taking in the competition. Fathers walked back and forth from the trunk to the building, rolling large bags full of costumes, shoes and other supplies. Many parents sipped on coffee.
For the next six hours or so, they made up a company of errand-runners and tried hard to stifle tears and constant cheers when their children made their way to the stage.
Clarabel’s was led off by Piper Butler, competing at her age level’s highest bracket, “BravO!” Her performance was a lyrical dance to the song “Autumn” by Paolo Nutini. It was the 9-year-old’s first year competing.
Her dance settled the audience in their seats. Up until then, a few jazz numbers pumped energy into the space alongside pulsating light displays. However, Piper’s smooth movements and focused extensions brought a beautiful concentration to the room. Even the wildest of siblings took a quick pause from running around. She received applause at both the beginning and the end of her performance which took “Elite High Gold” and fourth place overall.
After a short break, the group routines took to the stage. The five dances in the group section involved two different age groups of dancers, a 15-16 and a 13-year-old bracket. Each dance was in a different style, which overall covered hip-hop, jazz, lyrical and contemporary.
All five dances received elite high gold in their bracket. Three high school seniors, Madeline Vande Riet, Shane Voelcker and Emily Wolfe, led the 15-16 age group dances alongside Brianna and Brenna Butler, sisters unrelated to Piper, and Lauren Heller, a sophomore. Two of their routines took both first and second place in the most difficult judging category of their age group.
“Basically, we’ve all (the three seniors) danced at Clarabel’s since we’ve been born,” Vande Riet said after the competition. “We started dancing in the same group about three years ago.”
Vande Riet and her cousin Ellia Ibarra, who danced in a group and a duo dance on the day, mark the third generation of their family who have been trained at Clarabel’s since their great-grandmother Clarabel opened the studio.
“I am very grateful for how far the studio has come. I know that my great-grandmother did not have the money to dance growing up and it is something she always wanted to do. So she taught herself.” Vande Riet said, “Then she opened her own studio. It started at her house in the basement … and now her daughter is running the studio and it is going to just keep going farther and farther from there.”
Cheryl Ibarra, Clarabel’s current owner and director said she was overjoyed at seeing her dancers back at competition after a nearly 30-year hiatus from competing.
“I’m so excited,” Cheryl proclaimed. “I can’t wait till next year. I’m excited for new routines.”
She was proud to see her granddaughters on the stage, yet her relationship with each of the dancers, after years of practicing, late nights and watching them grow, reaches beyond that of just a teacher and student.
“I love it. I love them all,” she said. “I enjoyed their groups, but I always love the solos.”
Their routine to “Heartbreaker” by Pat Benatar received a special “entertainment” award and an “emotional connection” award was given for their dance to Adele’s “Take it All.” For Shane Voelcker, this was a high point in the day.
“I think today’s lyrical (Take it All) was the best it has ever been, and I am really proud of us.” he said.
The final session of the night included 50 solos of different styles in total, eight of which were provided by Clarabel’s and choreographed by a new addition to the teaching staff, Brianna Downey. In this session, 13-year-old dancer Allannah Lovitt was given a platinum, the highest grading level, for her dance to “Breakable” by Ingrid Michaelson. Shane also took platinum for his dance to Michael Bublé’s rendition of “Feeling Good.” In addition, he rounded off his senior year by being named the title winner, which puts dancers who elect to be considered, through a tougher and more comprehensive round of grading.
He said the reality that this may be one of the last times he will dance on stage with this particular group of friends had not yet hit him.
“There’s a lot of mixed emotions,” he said. “Some days I am happy it’s over, and other days I think, ‘oh, shoot the end is coming’ and I don’t want it to come.”
Emily Wolfe said she agreed with this sentiment.
“I think it’s really sad that we’re coming to the end of dancing together and being around each other all the time,” she said. “We’ve always danced, so it will be weird not to.”
However, she had some advice for the younger dancers at Clarabel’s who have more years ahead of them to include more competitions.
“Practice at home. You can’t get better unless you practice at home,” she said. “That was something I learned when I was much older, but you should start now.”
Downey, a long-time dancer and dance teacher, advocated for the students to have access to end-of-the-year competitions and said she loved watching them perform.
“I am so grateful to have been a part of this experience with these kids. They all performed so well and left us all so proud,” she said. “We’re all beyond fired up and eager for next season.”
Clarabel’s Dance Citadel at 119 East 7th Street is not finished with its season. Now that competitions are finished, the group heads back to the studio to continue refining their performances in preparation for the year end recital, which will be held at Junction City High School on Saturday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m.
