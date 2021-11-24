The House of Ruth nonprofit coat drive brought in more than 215 coats that they delivered Nov. 19 to children at Grandview Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, Westwood Elementary School, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School and Sheridan Elementary School. Linda Gibson, founder, said she is thankful to the community and all the organizations that helped to make the coat drive successful.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.