The House of Ruth nonprofit coat drive brought in more than 215 coats that they delivered Nov. 19 to children at Grandview Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, Westwood Elementary School, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School and Sheridan Elementary School. Linda Gibson, founder, said she is thankful to the community and all the organizations that helped to make the coat drive successful.
Coats delivered to schools
Holly Hendershot
