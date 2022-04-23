If you’re looking for value-added reading this summer, consider the library’s 2022 Summer Reading program. “Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme, and participants can select from a sea of book, audiobook and eBook titles to read and listen to and receive prizes for doing it.
Summer Reading will begin on May 7 and end on July 31. The intent of the program is to encourage children to read throughout the summer months to help them maintain and even continue to develop the skills they acquired during their just-completed school year. With that they will go into their new grade with their reading skill set intact, so they will spend less time in review of something they have already learned.
In addition, the summer program also helps kids find their reading bliss as they have the freedom to choose the titles they want to read, rather than those that may have been chosen for them as part of their curriculum. Some kids really don’t like to read fiction, while other kids don’t want to read anything else. Some kids think they don’t like to read at all, though most will latch onto any book about a topic in which they are interested.
The ultimate goal of summer reading is to show kids that reading is fun and to help them build a skill that they will use throughout the course of their lives. To encourage them, a series of prizes will be offered along the route to their reading goals. For preschoolers, the ultimate goal will be to read for 600 minutes during the program, while for elementary school children, it will be 1,000 minutes. Middle and high schoolers will shoot for either 1,500 minutes or 15 books. High school students can also participate in the adult reading program if they choose.
In addition to prizes, kids will also be encouraged through a series of programs that will be held throughout. These range from traditional to not-so-typical, but all are designed to provide families with plenty to do during the summer months and to make sure that they visit the library and make reading a priority.
The fun will catch a wave at the kickoff on May 7. It will include recognition of the winners of this year’s bookmark contest as well as games, crafts and an edible art project. Pete the Cat will also be on hand to point the way to the new story walk title, “Pete at the Beach.” The opportunity to sign up for summer reading and to get a library card will also be offered, and families will be able to choose and check out their first batch of summer reads.
A morning of fun for all ages will be featured in June at Totally Turtle. Here we’ll have a special zoom presentation by the Turtle Hospital in Florida about sea turtles, followed by a special story program. Both zoom and in-person attendees will also be able to pick up a registration bag with sea turtle crafts.
The Monday Movie will feature three animated ocean favorites with Little Mermaid, Moana and Finding Nemo. Friday Night Live will offer a chill game night, the annual Tie Dye and Ice Cream Party and Sugar Rush with the Junction City Police Department. After Pete at the Beach, the story walk will feature “Hey” by Kate Read in June and “Splat the Cat: A Whale of a Tale” in July.
Wednesdays and a couple of Fridays will be all about STEAM Camp with classes at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on most days. It will feature a new science, technology, engineering, art or math activity each meeting that will range from clouds and catapults to radios and rat races. The Milford Nature Center will also be on hand on June 1 at a special 1 p.m. edition to talk about aquatic animals.
Also dotting the calendar will be the story time programs for preschoolers, Musical Mondays, and the Book 2 Movie Club. Two Take and Make activities will also be featured.
All are great examples of the wide array of offerings in this year’s summer calendar and the many reasons families will have to visit their public library. All will also be great incentives for kids to read, e-read and listen just for the fun of it from the ocean of stories that awaits them.
