When people enter the C. L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City, they can turn around in the hall and see six beautiful pieces of artwork by Cierra Marrero, a Junction City artist. Up the stairs, another group of pieces, created in a completely different style by Tara Dean, of Manhattan, hang on the walls for visitors to admire.
Both artists’ work will be on display at the opera house through the end of April.
Dean has been a Kansas resident for more than 25 years and said her art comes from a fascination with shapes, colors, lines and their interplay. She said the pieces displayed in the opera house are a mix of new art and older pieces, but they all work well together.
Her work, made of acrylic paint, is not driven by an idea or concept, but rather what she starts to see out of the flow and movement of her initial strokes on a canvas. Once an object pops out to her, she begins to draw it out of her work as an interesting aspect for viewers to inspect.
In one of her paintings, she started with circular shapes and colors and began to imagine a swoop jumping out of the shapes. As she drew what she saw, the shape looked like a fish trying to jump out of water. In another, she started with an imperfect shape, which started to look like a guinea pig. So, she continued her painting in a way that brought out the shape more and titled it after what she saw in it.
Although she often titles her paintings, Dean said she knows that what she may see in her paintings and the experience she gets out of looking at them may be completely different than what someone else sees, and she doesn’t want to take away people’s own unique experiences and what they see in the same piece.
Her goal, she said, is to invoke ideas and dreams from those who see her art.
“Something that I’ve learned from painting over time is what it means to me when I painted it, or what I think it is, doesn’t matter nearly as much as how someone else connects with the painting,” she said.
In the past, Dean said painting was her primary focus, but currently it is her side job. Art, to her, is like a “life-long” dialogue that will never cease.
Marrero grew up in Baltimore, Maryland and said her favorite hobbies were creating art and reading. When she was about 15, she became an art teaching assistant, working with children. That was the moment Marrero knew she would focus on art.
In her early pieces, her inspiration was entertainment, like characters from anime and movies. Then she started experimenting with creating Asian-inspired pieces. Currently, her inspiration for her art is motherhood.
For seven years, Marrero wanted a child and couldn’t conceive. Finally, she achieved her dream of becoming a mother, and she said that inspired her to create many pieces of art focusing on that dream and her new reality.
Marrero loves to create art using mixed media. One of the pieces displayed at the opera house includes flower petals hot glued onto it. Another is a painted jean jacket.
Bringing back physical and classically created art is a focus for Marrero, and she hopes to inform people with her pieces.
“It’s not about money for me. I’m more excited to see my artwork on a wall,” she said. “That’s how you know you love art.”
She said she wants to help create an environment that prompts people to say that Junction City is a place of culture.
“I want Junction City to be known for its art,” she said. “I want people to see this place and say, that place has culture.”
