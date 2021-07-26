Daphne’s Studio to perform at Brunch in the Meadow

Brunch in the Meadow is a fundraising event being held for Aging Well and the development of a new senior living campus. The event will be held on August 7th at 9:30am on the actual undeveloped site of the future campus on Spring Valley Road.
In addition to the great atmosphere, great food and sharing about the project, instrumental music will be provided by Daphne’s Studio of Junction City.
LaDonna Junghans, co-chair of the Board of Directors shared, “We are thankful for the volunteers and sponsors that are helping make this a special event. The event is being sponsored by Central National Bank, LaDonna Junghans State Farm Agency, Kaw Valley Engineering, Janzen Marketing, and Bland & Associates. In addition to Daphne’s Studio, we also have volunteers from Humboldt 4-H Club and First Presbyterian Church. The Geary County community has really come together to show support for this project, and we are excited!”
To attend the event, tickets must be purchased prior to the event at LaDonna Junghan’s State Farm Agency at 610 N. Eisenhower Dr. in Junction City.
For more information about the event, follow Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus on Facebook or call LaDonna Junghans at (785) 238-3117.
