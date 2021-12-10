It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Junction City, partly because of the “Wonderful World of Christmas Downtown Decorating Contest,” put on by Junction City Main Street as one of the “Ten Days of Christmas” events.
Businesses decorated their storefronts with dazzling and festive décor to compete. A panel of judges, which included Dr. Pat and Kelly Landes, Commissioner Alex and Melissa Tyson, Colonel William and Deidre McKannay and LTG (Retired) Perry and Annette Wiggins selected the winners.
Local families and community members submitted a ballot between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 to vote on the business for the “People’s Choice Award,” which went to the Elite Academy of Martial Arts.
This may have been the first year of the competition, but the business awarded first place in the competition, Flint Hills Investments, has been growing its Christmas display each year.
“She had been adding to the display for many years,” Gary Drake of Flint Hills Investments said of his wife, Yvonne, who put up the winning decorations. “The goal was to add to the spirit of downtown Junction. Glad to be a part of it. I certainly appreciate the recognition for all her efforts and work.”
Christmas decorating is his wife’s specialty, especially at home, he said.
But the Christmas spirit is not lost in his workspace, either. On his finely organized desk stands a “Scrooge McDuck Talking Piggy Bank,” which was given to him as a gift from his daughter 25 years ago.
Flint Hills Investments was not the only winning business that refined its Christmas display over the years. Song Lee, the owner of Bella’s Italian Restaurant on Washington Street, has added a bit more each year, and this year it paid off. Bella’s took third in the competition.
“My customers come in and take pictures. They have said it is good,” Lee said.
Lee has particularly enjoyed the lights along Washington Street because his business is open later than others.
“I am participating in this because I want to see more lights downtown. People see them and realize there is something going on here,” Lee said. “There are many retail stores here, and they are closed around 7 p.m., so it is often dark. I just want to have more lights.”
Jordan and Ellie Taylor, a military family living on Ft. Riley, admired the lights at Bella’s, downtown and at Heritage Park.
“It reminds me of home,” Jordan Taylor remarked. “Our main street would look like Bella’s all the way down the street.”
His wife Ellie agreed and recounted a similar sentiment from her hometown in Kentucky.
“We have something called the Southern Lights,” she said, looking across the street at Heritage Park. “We weren’t expecting something like that in Junction. They have done a lot more than we thought they would.”
Magnolia’s Boutique won second place in the competition, and a centerpiece of their display is a dress made by Beverly Lynn Davis, the owner of Magnolia’s. Makenzie Talbot, an associate at Magnolia’s, helped decorate with the owner.
“The tree skirt dress has been a staple since she made it many years ago,” Talbot said. “It is very woodland, so we stuck with that.”
Their decorations step out onto the sidewalk with garland and ribbon-covered stands which welcome customers into a warm environment.
The sponsors of the “Wonderful World of Christmas Decorating Competition” were Kendall and Meghan Schoenrock with SilverRock Ventures, Jeff Underhill with Hometown Insurance Agency, Blake Cyrus with Simulation Junction and Leslie Thomas with Taste of Chicago.
More than 30 businesses participated in the competition, and even though voting is over, the decorations are still up to be enjoyed.
