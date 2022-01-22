Dog room makeover Photos courtesy of Junction City Animal Shelter Holly Hendershot Author email Jan 22, 2022 Jan 22, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 The floor in the Junction City Animal Shelter dog room was redone with epoxy, which is longer-lasting and easier to clean. After less than a week of construction, the dog room has new flooring. The dog room at the Junction City Animal Shelter now has all new flooring. The dog meet and greet room, after its transformation. The dog meet and greet room, after its transformation. The cat isolation room, before it was transformed into a dog meet and greet room. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Junction City Animal Shelter made some recent changes to its dog room and restructured their cat isolation room into a dog meet and greet room. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Holly Hendershot Author email Follow Holly Hendershot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEldon Romane ElliottCity officials speak on plans for 2022Police logsEarnestine C. SchmutzProposed Museum of Art and Light location revealedMary Elizabeth ToddPolice LogsLocal flora is getting sicklyStudents and staff at Geary County Schools deserve betterCity Commission approves vehicle auction and Evergy right-of-way Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Newspaper Ads The future of breast cancer detection Wound Care Center GCH January Pricing Fort Riley Bulletin
