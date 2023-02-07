CLAY CENTER — Have you seen pictures of athletes, elected officials or other celebrities serving meals for the homeless? In our world today, it is so easy to take a picture or video of yourself or friends doing something good, and then instantly, everyone knows about it.

Jesus once said, “…I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.” (Matthew 25:35-36) Then He followed that up with, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” (Matt. 25:40) Without question, Jesus wants people to help the needy, as well as, to be part of a church and seek Him in prayer.

CLINT DECKER is president of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.

Recommended for you