February is Black History Month and although we are living in modern and progressive times. There is still a question about the importance celebrating Black History Month and acknowledging the contributions, triumphs, and the challenges African-Americans have experienced throughout American history. We have all seen the controversy play out before our very eyes with the strong effort ban books that promote diversity and inclusion from public and school libraries as well as an attempt to omit certain parts of American History from the educational curriculum , but Black History is American History.

Black Americans have made and continue make significant contributions to this country. Black History Month is not only about celebrating the achievements of Black Americans, but is also about learning from the lessons of the past and telling story of the African-American experience in all facets. African-Americans have held political positions, established institutions of education, became great inventors, musicians, doctors, and scientist all while trying to fight for a place in society and have where they can have the same opportunities as every other American.

ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

