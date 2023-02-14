February is Black History Month and although we are living in modern and progressive times. There is still a question about the importance celebrating Black History Month and acknowledging the contributions, triumphs, and the challenges African-Americans have experienced throughout American history. We have all seen the controversy play out before our very eyes with the strong effort ban books that promote diversity and inclusion from public and school libraries as well as an attempt to omit certain parts of American History from the educational curriculum , but Black History is American History.
Black Americans have made and continue make significant contributions to this country. Black History Month is not only about celebrating the achievements of Black Americans, but is also about learning from the lessons of the past and telling story of the African-American experience in all facets. African-Americans have held political positions, established institutions of education, became great inventors, musicians, doctors, and scientist all while trying to fight for a place in society and have where they can have the same opportunities as every other American.
We have learned the names of civil rights leaders and abolitionist, like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Malcolm X., Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson and Harriet Tubman, and Fredrick Douglas as people that broke barriers and embarked on a journey of activism and freedom fighting that would set the example for future leaders. Black inventors such as Garrett Morgan, George Washington Carver, Elijah McCoy, Madame CJ Walker, and Dr. Charles Drew that were able to change the way we travel, style our hair, and even use peanuts to make items that we use every day.
African- American authors, poets, and activist like Angela Davis, Stokely Carmichael, Toni Morrison, Nikki Giovanni, and James Baldwin were narrators of a social justice movement that demanded America to look and see the injustice, disenfranchisement, and violence it was inflicting on African-Americans and insisted that something be done about it.
Their activism awakened a new spirit within the black community. The practice of non-violence, civil disobedience, and peaceful demonstrations that were used during the civil rights movement has been adopted by many present-day activists as the fight for social justice continues.
The stories and experiences shared about Black Americans and their contributions makes Black History a unique and complex history that is deserving of a place in American History and the history of the world. Black History is a celebration of a culture of people that preserved and survived despite being marginalized and stripped of their dignity and humanity. Being educated about the past prepares future generations to move in the direction of understanding and healing which will embrace diversity and what makes this county the melting pot that it is.
During Black History Month we pay homage to all the black heroes and “sheroes” that used their talents, knowledge, and activism to change the course of American History forever, but it is also a time of reflection and remembering importance of knowing my history which has made me the proud black woman I am today. I was very fortunate to have parents taught me to be proud of who I am and always remember the rich culture and traditions that have molded and shaped me.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Celebrates Black History Month with the community and each year we host programs for all ages. Members of the community that participate in the programs, are given a chance to learn more about the rich culture and history of African-Americans and how they have changed history. The goal is for the community to want to educate themselves about all aspects of history. The hope is that we learn about each other and change the narrative of division and begin to respect our differences and how they make us unique, but also embrace the similarities make us human.
My parents always told me that all people have the right to feel safe, raise their families, and enjoy the freedom to be who they are without fear of being treated unfairly. Now that I am a parent, I have the responsibility to instill the same beliefs in my children.
Famous African –American Civil Rights Leaders
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Medgar Evers
Malcolm X
Nelson Mandela
ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
