It’s a very exciting time for us at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library because it’s a New Year and there are new activities going on and there is a very special holiday to celebrate during the first month of the New Year.
During the month of January, we recognize and pay homage to an ordinary man that did extraordinary things. A man that took on many roles during his lifetime as a preacher, a scholar, a father and a leader, and with each role he took on he did it with love. A man that challenged inequality and injustice by being non-violent and demonstrating love for his fellow man. The man’s name was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Every year all over the nation, communities honor the late Dr. King with celebrations and tributes that tell the story of Dr. King and his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.
Dr. King had the ability to move people with his actions, but it was his words that made people hope for a better future. As I look back over the years and I think about all the things I have read about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the number of speeches I have watched from childhood into adulthood, I realize the power of his words and how they influenced an entire generation to fight for what is right.
The power of words and how they change and transform people and communities is something that we see every day. Dr. King’s message of love and brotherhood and service is one that resonates with many of us to this day. The “I Have a Dream” speech that he delivered at the March on Washington is one of his most famous speeches of his lifetime. That speech laid out his vision and dreams for generations to come. These words he put together so eloquently forced American Society to looks at itself and how discrimination and injustice was not black or white problem but it was a human problem.
The library understands how words play a significant role in every aspect of daily life and how important it is for members of the community to have a space where their words can be shared and create change, and sometimes a movement can start with just words.
The last two years in the month of January, The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has hosted an art and writing contest to encourage community members to showcase their talent by reflecting on Dr. King’s life and legacy. The contest typically has a theme that touches on not only the contributions and accomplishments that Dr. King made to society, but also highlights the struggles that he faced in lifetime and how his message of justice and equality is still relevant today.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art and Writing Contest, along with other library programs, creates opportunities for people to start the conversation about social justice and how it impacts all people. Public libraries create opportunities where communication starts, ideas can be shared, ongoing learning makes an impact and change happens.
On Monday, Jan. 17, we celebrate Dr. King’s birthday. Take time to reflect on Dr. King’s life and his mission for the betterment of mankind. Dr. King spoke about many things that he wanted to see happen. He used his words to speak life and encouragement into people that were giving up on civil disobedience and non-violence. Dr. King shared ideas and brought people together just by using his words. Dr. King wrote letters and shared his message of hope just by using his words.
So, this year, however you honor him, whether you spend your day serving others, attending a community program or just taking the day to reflect on Dr. King and the great things he did, remember words have power, so speak positivity into your life and the lives of others. Always be kind and keeping doing the work to keep Dr. Kings’ dream alive. Let’s celebrate his life and legacy and continue to fight for social justice and freedom. There is still work to be done, but I believe humanity is up for the challenge of keeping Dr. King’s dream alive.
Books about the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:
1. To the Mountaintop by Stewart Burns
2. The Life and Words of Martin Luther King Jr. by Ira Peck
3. Martin Luther King Jr. Day by Jill Foran
4. I Have a Dream by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
5. April 4, 1968 by Michael Eric Dyson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.