Abilene – The next program in the Evenings at Ease series is Tuesday, August 10 at 7 p.m. central time featuring guest speaker Merrill Atwater. This online presentation will begin right at 7 o’clock, so please sign in 10 minutes early.
Merrill Atwater is the CEO with People to People International (PTPI). The People to People Program was officially launched by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on September 11, 1956. After witnessing the horrors of the Holocaust, President Eisenhower recognized the surest way to break cycles of fear and misunderstanding was for people to understand one another. He envisioned programs such as city affiliations, pen-pals, stamp exchanges, international sporting events, musical concerts, hospitality programs, theatrical tours and book drives as the means to achieving that goal — a critical goal in the existing Cold War climate. PTPI’s Global Network ensures that immersive experiences and intentional cross-cultural education help everyday citizens become leaders who understand others and make a difference.
JOIN OUR VIRTUAL PUBLIC PROGRAMS!
Phone: 617-675-4444 / PIN: 372 476 184 7986#
[Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.]
The 2021 Evenings at Ease series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation with generous support from the Jeffcoat Foundation.
About the Eisenhower Presidential Library
The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is one of 15 Presidential Libraries operated by the National Archives and Records Administration. Presidential Libraries promote understanding of the presidency and the American experience. They preserve and provide access to historical materials, support research, and create interactive programs and exhibits that educate and inspire. Public programs and exhibits at the Eisenhower Presidential Library are made possible in part through the generous support of the Eisenhower Foundation. To learn more, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.