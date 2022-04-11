Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 15 to 25 mph..
Palm Sunday and the week of April 11 is known as Holy Week, with Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and of course, Easter occurring in coming days.
Holy Week can find us busy with day-to-day activities such as spring cleaning, gardening or preparing for a wonderful Easter meal with family.
Through the years, I found myself trying to keep extra busy during Holy Week. It was an attempt to rush through the week and arrive at Easter morning as quickly as possible. And, I have realized, as pain free as possible, Holy Week is a time in the church year of pain and sorrow if we truly allow ourselves to walk with Jesus to the cross.
By experiencing the depths of grief that come with his crucifixion and death, we can feel the limitless breadth of his love that brought him freely to Calvary. And through the pain, our experience of his glorious resurrection on Easter Sunday will be a truly triumphant event, the most joyful in the church year.
Walking with Jesus this week also gives us an opportunity to share with him what we are struggling with in our lives that needs to go to the cross, so we may live a new life in the resurrection. Set aside extra time this week not for quotidian activities, but to spend time with Jesus. Keep him company. Talk with him. Share your what is a burden on your heart. Tell him you love him. And then see if Easter is more joyful, meaningful and full of light than ever before.
The Rev. Doreen Rice is the priest at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City’s oldest church, which is located at 4th and Adams. The Covenant congregation invites you to share God’s love at its Holy Week Worship.
Maundy Thursday: Christian Seder at 6 p.m. followed by the stripping of the altar
Good Friday: Worship with Stations of the Cross at Noon and 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: Festal worship and egg hunt at 10:15 a.m.
