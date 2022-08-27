2.5 out of 5 stars
As a self-proclaimed horror and thriller movie fan, seldom does a movie in this genre make my stomach turn with apprehension and my palms sweat. In fact, I can't think of any movies that gave me sweaty palms.
The movie "Fall" released August 12 managed to do all of the above.
I wouldn’t call myself acrophobic, but heights make me nervous and weak-kneed. Even seeing people climbing and dangling at great heights in movies makes me feel a bit uneasy. “Fall” relies on audiences to feel this way.
The movie opens with adrenaline-loving mountain climbers, Becky (Grace Caroline Currey), her husband Dan (Mason Gooding) and their friend Hunter scaling the side of a cliff.
After a horrific accident that leads to Dan's fall and death during that climb, Becky becomes deeply depressed and an alcoholic. She even distances herself from her father (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who has been trying for months to get his daughter back into a normal life rather than cling to the painful grief she has immersed herself in for nearly a year.
Hunter comes to visit Becky at the request of Becky's dad to try and lift her friend’s spirits.
She encourages Becky to travel with her as she plans to climb a 2,000-foot TV tower for the thrill and to help her properly grieve for Dan. Hunter claims it's among the highest towers in the country. And it's out of commission.
Becky decides to go, seeing it as an opportunity to give her husband a proper send-off, and spread his ashes.
They drive out to a rural town out in a desert, a few miles from the tower.
When they make it to the base of the tower, Becky starts having second thoughts. But Hunter persuades her that she truly needs to do this.
Being obsolete, the tower is showing signs of deterioration. Rust has eaten through some of the metal, and some nuts and bolts are coming loose.
The girls climb the ladder all the way to a small ledge way up at the top just wide enough for both of them to stand on. After taking in the scenery, snapping selfies, and filming the standard live stream for social media (which they can't upload because there's no WiFi signal), Becky tries to climb back down first.
The ladder gives way and falls completely off the tower. As Becky is able to save herself from plummeting with the ladder, the two find themselves stuck on top of the tower.
“Trapped” thriller movies like this depicting characters stuck in various locations or situations offer audiences a fear that's both absolutely plausible and, in some cases, actual. When it comes to horror-thriller movies, it's one thing to put ourselves in a character's place as we watch them try to escape from, say, a machete yielding hockey-masked maniac. Even in such horror movies, there's still an element of feasibility but there’s room for suspending reality.
It doesn't take any imagination stretching to believe someone could actually get stuck on top of a tower thousands of feet in the air.Hockey masked maniacs are scary. Being trapped after climbing a 2,000-foot tower for the sake of the thrill is a possible reality.
Such "trapped" horror-thriller movies like "Cujo" (1983), "Panic Room" (2002), "Shut In" (2022) or the well-done and underrated 2009 thriller "Frozen" (not the Disney animated film from 2013) about skiers trapped on a ski lift right before the resort closes for a week due to a severe snow storm on the way, puts a deadly obstacle between the protagonist(s) and freedom. For Becky and Hunter, a deadly fall is that obstacle. This plays on a true and real fear many suffer from – heights. Dizzying camera work adds to that stomach-turning fear.
While not necessarily an original premise, the scenario behind "Fall" still seems unique for this genre of film. Rather than stick the characters on the side of a high-rise building, such as seen in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic acrophobic thriller “Vertigo” or the segment entitled “The Ledge” in the Stephen King film “Cat’s Eye,” this movie puts its characters in a tight space way up in the air, in the middle of nowhere, with more difficulty in finding a way down. At least someone on a city high-rise has a better chance of being seen and getting some help down.
One particular scene comes across as conveniently far-fetched for the sake of adding a twist. It's a nice effort but feels tacked on though adding one extra obstacle for the protagonist.
All this movie has going for it is the adrenaline rush, and it does so wonderfully well. The message that we can still move on despite our pain, anguish, grief and loss is clearly apparent. No matter how severe, traumatizing and overwhelming the hardships are that come our way, there’s also a way to get through it.
The acting is physical in this movie, and the actors pull that off well. The dialogue, though, is nothing impressive. A lot of it sounds like exposition just to get the audience where they need to be in the lives of these characters. The rest sounds like filler.
Though, Becky deals with a terrible loss, and then is talked into another dreadful situation, there's nothing else about her that the audience can get invested in outside of hoping she and Hunter make it back down.Despite the loss that she’s going through, it quickly becomes secondary once she's stuck 2,000 feet in the air with no apparent way down.
The movie succeeds in its thrill factor, which it accomplishes with near perfection. No other movie that I can recall made me nervous like this one did. That much I enjoyed about “Fall.”
