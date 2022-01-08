As we begin 2022, I know a lot of us cautiously moved into the New Year. The last few years have been tough, and I’m sure some of you yelled “Jumanji” instead of “Happy New Year,” me included.
As we move slowly into 2022, the library can help with creating your new year’s resolutions. The beginning of the year is always so full of possibilities, and I can’t wait to tell you how the library can help!
Was your new year’s goal to lose weight? That, along with eating healthier are two of the most common resolutions. Browsing the library shelves is a great starting place to help create a plan to accomplish your goal. Goals sometimes fail because a plan hasn’t been created, but this year, let’s try something new. Our shelves have so many options to get you started on your weight loss journey. Anything from “How to Not Diet” by Michael Greger to “No-Fad Diet” by the American Heart Association, and everything in between! Taking the time to read about weight loss and find a plan that would work for you helps to ensure you didn’t “fail to plan and plan to fail.”
Eating healthy is a broad category, but it’s something the library can help you research. We have such a huge range of material available for you from Rachel Ray’s “30-minute Get Real Meals” to “Find your Path” by Carrie Underwood. Visiting the library and checking out cookbooks will help you create a meal plan, a grocery shopping list and find easy to make meals for those busy days!
Was saving money on your resolution list this year? The library has several popular books by Dave Ramsey, but also Suze Orman and Ric Edelman to help kickstart your journey. Not to mention, obtaining a library card is free! So, just by coming in and getting a card you are already working towards your goal of saving money in 2022. Your library card is valuable and gives you access to books, magazines, databases, digital lending and much more. Talk about a money saver!
What about starting a new hobby in 2022? From tie-dye and hobby farming, we so many options for you to learn a new skill. Maybe you are already a knitter, but you want to enhance your skills, the library has a book for you. Perhaps you want to organize your home or learn to make natural soap, we got you! Maybe you are like me and have your sights on creating holiday gifts for your loved ones, there are so many holiday books for making stockings, creating homemade simmering pot recipes and more.
Did you make a resolution to get out and try new things? Oh boy, do I have ideas to fill your social calendar. The library offers four book discussion groups: Mystery Club, Mahogany Readers, Ladies of the Night, and TALK: Talk About Literature in Kansas. These clubs are open to everyone and meet monthly, except for TALK which follows a spring and fall semester. Book discussions are great ways to meet people and explore thoughts and ideas through literature.
Throughout the year, the library offers several programs to help you get out and try something new. This spring, for example, adults can join us for the 2022 Community Conversation, screen the movie “Just Mercy,” or create a special vintage Valentine card for your loved one. You can also create a one-of-a-kind painting using old book pages, explore children’s literature with our “Living Literature” program and even learn how to navigate the Community History Archive. Maybe you want to learn to create a blog, we have you covered with a class in May. There’s so much to try and the best part is it will also help you save money because it’s all free.
The library is always there to support you. You may be going through a new life challenge such as finding a new job or rewriting your resume. Perhaps you will be adding a new baby or even a new puppy to your family in 2022. No matter the change, we have material to help you ease into the year. Stop by today and tell us your resolutions!
Five new DVD’s for your date night:
1. The Last Duel
2. Venom: Let There be Carnage
3. No Time to Die
4. Sweet Carolina
5. Under the Stadium Lights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.