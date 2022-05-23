Two stars out of five
Horror writer Stephen King had a bit of a renaissance in movies and television in the last few years. Not that his popularity as a storyteller was waning. This renaissance seems to have started with the release of the 2016 movie “It,” based on his 1986 horror novel.
Then after the 2019 release of “It: Chapter 2,” the sequel to his 2016 film, this Stephen King renaissance subsided a bit though he still remains a popular writer of course.
However, the newest Stephen King movie “Firestarter” was released on Friday the 13th, theatrically and through Peacock streaming. The movie comes by way of Blumhouse Productions, which is known primarily for producing horror movies.
“Firestarter” is a sci-fi horror movie based on King’s 1980 novel of the same name. It’s also a remake of the 1984 film, also called “Firestarter” which stars Drew Barrymore, David Keith, Heather Locklear, Martin Sheen, George C. Scott and Art Carney.
Despite its cast of well-known and talented actors, the 1984 movie fails in its thrill factor, and falls flat by the end. The same can certainly be said for this remake.
As the film starts, we see a baby girl named Charlene “Charlie” McGhee laying in her crib. Through mental pyrokinesis, she inadvertently manages to set her room on fire.
Her father, Andy McGhee (Zac Efron), who’s in his bedroom at the time, can mentally sense something wrong in Charlie’s room. He rushes in to find the crib and half the room in flames.
As the opening credits roll, pre-recorded tape plays of Andy and his wife Vicky (Sydney Lemmon) answering questions to a doctor off screen as they participate in taking an experimental drug called Lot-6.
Thanks to this drug, they each have developed unique mental powers.
Andy finds he has mental telepathy making him capable of reading and controlling the minds of others. Vicky develops telekinesis by which she can move objects with her mind.
They’re both aware that their daughter has developed mental abilities as well.
When Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) is 11-years old, she knows there’s something odd about her, but doesn’t understand it. It’s something she’s unsure she can control. Andy and Vicky think her powers are becoming unstable. But Andy does his best to teach Charlie how to control her powers.
At school, Charlie is often bullied. After one particular incident where a group of students begin making fun of her in P.E. class, Charlie hides in one of the stalls in the girl’s bathroom.
Her teacher follows to see if she’s alright. As Charlie’s anger intensifies, she inadvertently causes an explosion inside the stall.
The head of a research facility called “The Shop” named Capt. Jane Hollister (Gloria Reuben) has been monitoring the thermal signatures of Charlie’s activities. The explosion at the school is picked up by their thermal reader.
Hollister consults the creator of Lot-6, Dr. Joseph Wanless (Kurtwood Smith) as to what she ought to do.
Wanless thinks someone with the pyrokinesis powers that Charlie possesses could easily cause an explosion equal to or greater than a nuclear bomb. Therefore, he tells Hollister that such a person needs to be destroyed.
Hollister hires another person with mental powers named John Rainbird (Michael Greyeyes) to find the young girl and eliminate her.
After Rainbird goes to the McGhee’s home, Andy and Charlie escape and keep running for their lives as Rainbird pursues them, not stopping until he finds Charlie.
Stephen King has quite a knack for creating characters with mental powers in some form or another. I can think of seven other stories off the top of my head with such characters.
While I’ve read a large handful of books by King, “Firestarter” is not one of them. I’ve seen a lot more movies based on his work.
The original 1984 film is rather bland with some saving grace thanks to George C. Scott’s performance as Rainbird. It at least had me invested for the most part.
This remake is completely lackluster. It’s devoid of any emotion outside of Charlie being frightened and crying. And when she screams in anger, a wave of fire blasts from person, incinerating whatever or whomever is in her blast. That’s about as exciting as things get.
Most of the other actors, especially Zac Efron, don’t emote much throughout the story. He simply goes through the motions, tries to show care and commitment to his unique daughter, whom he and his wife put in that life or death predicament. I walked away from the movie rather unconvinced in his performance.
While the premise of being chased by a killer is literally the stuff of nightmares, I found the overall story as told in the remake, underwhelming. It ends up being a collage of chase scene after chase scene, with CGI explosions in between as an attempt to keep the audience’s attention. It’s ending is completely different from the original. At least in the original, there’s a more or less satisfying conclusion. In the case of the new movie, the ending doesn’t seem like the writers thought it through well.
It’s hard to get invested with any of these characters, even as this remake includes more backstory than the 1984 film. Even with their powers, these characters aren’t portrayed as interesting enough to care about what befalls them. Most the performances simply seem stoic and monotone, even that of Ryan Kiera Armstrong.
The movie’s score by famed horror movie maker, and composer, John Carpenter has a classic feel to it. It’s a drop of refreshing water amidst the mess of bland performances and barely interesting storyline.
Where ever the original “Firestarter” film falls on the list of best to worst Stephen King films, this remake is below it. Hopefully, “Firestarter” doesn’t mean Stephen King movies are going back to what they were before “It” and after “Dreamcatcher.”
