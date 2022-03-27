In the plan we have set forth, the first feasible step is prevention. In the emergency management cycle, prevention is typically the first step, but as previously stated there is no real beginning to the cycle, only an optimal path. It is also important to remember that this cycle is constant and can be used per event or as a general mental wellbeing concept.
Prevention is exactly as it sounds. It is a measure of stopping an issue before it occurs. Prevention in emergency management is used as a way to avoid future disasters. In a community, we may use the prevention step to stop individuals from occupying an unsafe structure. We use prevention to avoid the obvious threat. Prevention is also used as a continuous examination of threats to see which problems we can avoid in the future. The idea of prevention is to learn from the incidents and identify those events from those which we could not forecast. The step is identifying what we do not know.
Now apply that to the concept of mental health. In mental health, there may be some events that are particularly damaging to our psyche. If you are anxious about large groups of people, then avoid that event entirely. It works only to a certain degree, though. One could stand to reason that there is a benefit to conquering our ailments by exposure. Which is the purpose of the entire cycle. You prevent the issue if possible, mitigate the impact, respond to the event appropriately, recover from the effects and prepare yourself for future exposure.
If this event is avoided and the rest of the cycle ignored, then it now effects your daily life. It has now manifested into its own issue. This is something that can be done at a time when the individual is prepared with an action plan. For now, this event causes you harm, so avoid the event.
When looking at prevention, the first thought is, “if I could have avoided this, I would have.” Which is true. Most of us who have certain issues already seek to avoid triggers. This column will cover the unavoidable event through other methods, but for now, if the stove is hot do not touch.
Lastly, we transition into the next phase of the cycle: mitigation. Mitigation comes after the prevention step because avoiding the issue outright is the best option, whereas mitigation lessens the impact of the event.
As always, I hope for further discussion, and I can be reached at jeramiah.wisdom@gmail.com. If you are struggling with mental health issues, please reach out or call 800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.