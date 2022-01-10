Brides and their partners-to-be were celebrated at the 28th annual Flint Hills Bridal Show Sunday.
More than 40 vendors were stationed in the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan, showcasing a variety of wedding wares including formalwear, catering services and venue rentals. The event also featured a runway bridal fashion show and prize drawings.
Scott Karnes, owner and president of Complete Weddings and Events of Manhattan, helped organize the bridal show. He said he felt this year’s event was a “very good success” after a year of uncertainties within the bridal industry because of the pandemic.
“With a lot of the bridal shows that are going on right now, a lot of them are getting cancelled because of COVID,” Karnes said. “We feel very privileged that we were able to put on our show, and I feel like it was great to see everyone come out.”
Karnes’ business provides photography, videography, music and lighting services for weddings and special events. He said, to reach more people in their homes, the event was also livestreamed by Back Roads Broadcasting of St. George. He said COVID-19 “has been really difficult to work through” as it hit the wedding industry hard.
“It was really shaky, when everything got shut down,” Karnes said. “I didn’t know exactly how we were going to keep things going.”
Karnes said he expects 2022 to be a record-breaking year for the wedding industry in terms of the number of weddings and the need for services, after a solid 18 months of events being added and rescheduled.
“I think more and more people are excited about having their wedding actually come true,” Karnes said. “My hopes are that we get this all under wrap and that couples can enjoy their wedding days.”
Caresse Vetter, owner of Princess and Penguin Formalwear of Salina, said this was her eighth year as part of the bridal show. Her business organized and hosted the fashion show featuring contemporary bridal styles.
“I try to bring the boom, because I’m a different kind of bridal shop,” Vetter said. “I just think that a lot of stores are focused more on the dollars than the heart and soul, and I’m all about the heart and soul, and the dollars just kind of follow, but it’s not what guides me.”
Vetter said she had 25 models participate in the fashion show, all of them current or former customers.
“Some of them got married eight years ago, but they still come model for me,” Vetter said.
Vetter said she predicts a busy year of weddings, even amid increasing coronavirus cases and changing public health guidelines.
“I hope the powers that be allow people to have happily-ever-afters again,” Vetter said, “because five people at your wedding is not a wedding.”
