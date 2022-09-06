The final part of my three course Asian Adventure was an adaptation of Sticky Chicken.
This is a dish that is breaded and fried, so a challenge for me as I rarely fry food. And I won’t do this one that way again … thus one of my variations. I also added some heat in the form of some red pepper flakes.
I think you’ll find this one is healthier and easier, and gives more than enough flavor to not miss the breading.
For the initial prep, and to make this a quick meal, I started with frozen chicken thighs which I always keep on hand in my freezer. If you don’t thaw them completely, it’s easier to cut them up.
Spicy Sticky Chicken
Ingredients
4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs
1 cup corn starch
4 tablespoons sweet paprika
4 tablespoons honey
4 tablespoons Thai Chili Sauce
4 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1-2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
Sesame seeds
green onions
Sesame oil
Directions
1. Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
2. Mix the paprika and corn starch together with a fork.
3. Coat the chicken in the corn starch and set aside
4. Mix together the honey, chili sauce, vinegar, sugar, soy sauce and red pepper flakes (adjust to your spice level). Bring to a boil, keep stirring, drop to a simmer and cook for 1-2 minutes.
5. Put a little sesame oil in a pan, sauté the chicken pieces 5-6 minutes until cooked through.
6. Add the sauce, cook 1-2 minutes.
7. Serve over cooked white or brown rice, garnish with sesame seed and thinly sliced green onion.
