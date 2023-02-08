Lookin' at Cookin' Duck, Duck By Beth Day Flint Hills News Service Beth Day Author email Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Illness over the holiday cut my traditional guest list for Christmas Eve dinner in about half – but I still had two ducks ready to go, so both went into the oven.One of them then went into the freezer.So this week, I looked at what to do with lots of leftover duck. Of course, I'll make duck bone broth (with Asian spices). It will eventually become a ramen dish.But there was way too much meat for just that. But Asian still sounded good.So, it was another pantry dive.Out came hoisin sauce. Then some linguine. In the fridge, I found green onions and cilantro. On the spice shelf, sesame seeds. I was in business!This turned out to be fast and easy, you can really use any pasta, but linguine or fettuccine would work best. Or, try using rice noodles.Hoisin DuckIngredients3-4 cups pre-cooked duck, cut in 1” pieces1 bottle hoisin sauce (you won't need it all)2 bunches green onions, thinly cut2 bunches cilantro, finely chopped3-4 tablespoons sesame seed (optional)1 package linguine1-2 cups pasta water (reserved after cooking linguine)Directions1. Cook pasta according to package directions.2. While pasta is cooking, stir fry the duck for a few minutes until it crisps up. Add a bit of hoisin sauce to season, cook another couple minutes and set aside.3. Drain pasta, reserving water.4. Return pasta to pan, add duck and onions.5. Add ¼ to ½ cup of hoisin sauce (it will be real sticky) and then loosen with pasta water until you like the texture. Add cilantro.6. Garnish with sesame seed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIris Elaine SandersManhattan man awaiting murder trial faces charge for trafficking contraband in jailPrivate gifts fuel construction of a new Cats' Cupboard location on Denison AvenueJCPD arrests one in fentanyl deathNew book from K-State trauma specialist examines effects of war deployment, trauma on military couplesNo. 12 K-State pulls away from No. 17 TCU late at homeCounty cleaning up finances after discovering outside accounts, voided $2.7 million checkCollege of Veterinary Medicine announces new class of scholars in Veterinary Training Program for Rural KansasAlvin R. FergusonRaeford W. Lewis Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.