My grandma watched me when I was little while my parents were at work. It was an ideal situation — my parents had free childcare when it would have otherwise been too expensive and I had the chance to hang out with grandma all day.
Everything has its upsides and downsides and this was mostly upsides, from what I remember.
One of the biggest upsides to staying with grandma all day was eating grandma’s cooking.
The stereotype was definitely true in her case — she was and still is a great cook. There are some things that only taste right when grandma makes them.
One of those special dishes — for me at least — is pancakes.
Her pancakes are different than just about anyone else’s. Where a lot of people make them fluffy and thick, she makes them thinner and denser.
They’re like slightly thicker crepes.
I honestly prefer them her way. They kind of melt in your mouth.
You can keep your recipes for “fluffy Japanese pancakes.” As cool as those look plated up, I think I’m sticking with grandma’s recipe.
While I don’t make them quite as well as she does and probably never will — a lot of the appeal is eating them at her house when she made them for you — when I have time in the mornings, I like to whip these up.
As a side note, if you like sweet and salty flavor combinations, these are good with cooked bacon crumbled up and sprinkled over them while they cook. There’s nothing quite like bacon pancakes. There was a children’s cartoon in the early 2010s that had a whole song about it.
Grandma’s pancakes
Ingredients
1 cup flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
2 tbs. sugar
1 egg, beaten
1 cup buttermilk
1 tbs. vegetable oil
2 tbs. water
Butter for the griddle
Optional: a few strips of bacon, cooked until crispy and crumbled up into tiny bits
Instructions
Sift flour, salt, powder and soda into a medium sized bowl. Add sugar and mix to incorporate. In a separate bowl, mix beaten egg, buttermilk, oil and water. Make a hollow in the flour mixture and pour buttermilk mixture into it. Mix thoroughly.
Heat your griddle and prepare with butter. When butter is melted, spoon a ladle full of pancake batter onto hot griddle. If using bacon crumbles, sprinkle bacon over pancakes as they cook. After about three minutes or when the bubbles in the pancake batter have begun to pop, flip your pancake and cook for one minute more. Once pancake is cooked through, remove from griddle and serve hot with a side of butter and maple syrup.
