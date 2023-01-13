The small and taste of lemons always reminds me of summer, mostly because of a well chilled glass of homemade lemonade. I grew up in Florida and I only had to go as far as my back yard for a fresh lemon. That same tree also had limes, oranges and grapefruit – it was kind of famous back in the day.

A squeeze or lemon can add a burst of flavor to any dish, and a favorite at our house is lemon-dill chicken served with lemon-dill sauced noodles.