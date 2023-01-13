The small and taste of lemons always reminds me of summer, mostly because of a well chilled glass of homemade lemonade. I grew up in Florida and I only had to go as far as my back yard for a fresh lemon. That same tree also had limes, oranges and grapefruit – it was kind of famous back in the day.
A squeeze or lemon can add a burst of flavor to any dish, and a favorite at our house is lemon-dill chicken served with lemon-dill sauced noodles.
Lemon-dill chicken & noodles
Ingredients
6-8 chicken thighs w/bone and skin*
Kosher salt
lemon pepper
dill weed
bag of noodles
cream
Lemon juice
sugar
corn starch
*Note: some of my exchange kids don't like chicken this way, so I keep some frozen, skinless breasts on hand. Less flavor, but they prefer it.
Directions
1. Start with the chicken. Preheat oven to 350 with convection, 375 without.
2. Coat the bottom of a baking pan with salt, dill, lemon pepper.
3. Carefully remove the skin from each piece of chicken. Season with salt, dill, lemon pepper. Replace skin, and season again. Place on baking pan. (If using a frozen breast, thaw, season and place on pan.)
4. Bake for 50 minutes to an hour, depending upon the size of the thighs. Check for doneness at 50 minutes. Let rest while making the noodles.
5. Boil noodles according to package directions.
6. For the sauce, take a cup of the pasta water, dissolve into it about a tablespoon of sugar. Add lemon juice to taste (start with a quarter cup) and a few tablespoons of dill weed. Bring to a boil. Add a cornstarch slurry to thicken. When thickened, take off heat, add about a quarter cup of cream. If you like, add more lemon juice or sugar. Stir in noodles.
