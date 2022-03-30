In celebration of Women’s Month 2022, the Wilson K. Cadman Art Gallery at Wichita State University presented a tribute exhibit on Marché Fleming-Randle, who is the first African American female executive administrator at Wichita State University in 126 years of the university’s history.
Fleming-Randle, who lived in Junction City for 30 years before moving to Wichita, is now the vice president for diversity and chief diversity officer at Wichita State University. The exhibit, “Making HerStory: The Evolution of Marché, Forging A Way to Greatness,” chronicles Fleming-Randle’s life and professional experiences leading up to becoming an executive administrator at the University. The exhibit contains a display of personal artifacts, photos, awards and a sneak peak of candid photos and quotes taken during the filming of an upcoming oral history interview project “Forging A Way to Greatness: The Evolution of Marché – HerStory Revealed,” produced and directed by Tia L.W. Owens.
Fleming-Randle’s research and academic interests include mental health, child and youth programs, educational leadership and diversity. She is an author, motivational speaker and public intellectual. Fleming-Randle earned her associate's degree in science from the University of Maryland, bachelor's degree in elementary education, her master’s in adult and continuing education and her doctorate in education leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
Fleming-Randle said Owens, an administrative specialist at Wichita State University in the College of Innovation and Design, told her she wanted to put her story into an exhibit that could inspire others and serve as a tribute to the hard work and education it took for Fleming-Randle to achieve her success.
“It means a lot that the university took the time to put it together and to recognize me,” she said. “It’s a big deal to me and my family.”
Fleming-Randle said she hopes the exhibit will show people the struggle and hard work that it takes to get where you want to go in life.
“Things don’t happen for any woman overnight and anyone with color overnight, either,” she said. “The glass ceiling has just been broke on this end with me being promoted.”
Her advice to other trailblazers and women who want to be successful is to be stronger than they appear and continue to prove their worth in their careers.
“A lot of people look at women in positions and think they are just there for ‘window dressing,’ but my advice is to keep pushing and pave the way for other women to be in administrative positions,” she said.
Fleming-Randle is the daughter of James Sr. and the late Walter Mary Fleming, of Junction City. When she lived in Junction City, she taught at Junction City High School and Middle School. She will be the keynote speaker at the annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner at the Geary County Convention Center on April 14 to speak about bringing unity to the community.
