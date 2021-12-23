After being out of the pool for almost a year due to COVID-19, Fort Riley Middle School student and swimmer Kenley Teller made a comeback as she headed to the 2021 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina this month.
Teller, who was born with popliteal pterygium syndrome, first participated in the national championship two years ago, making history as the youngest swimmer to compete in the competition. She still held this title as she headed to this year’s championship, which was the first major U.S. Paralympics Swimming competition post-Tokyo, according to the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s website.
“The fact that she’s pushed herself and given herself this opportunity is just amazing,” said Mary Teller, Kenley Teller’s mother. “We couldn’t be prouder of her, and we’re just ready to go cheer her on and have a good weekend together.”
For the past five years, Kenley Teller’s favorite part of swimming has not been the shiny gold medals or plaques she’s won. Instead, it’s looking at her time after she swims and seeing that she made a new personal record. This mindset is something she will carry with her when competing next week.
“Don’t be scared that everybody’s older than you, because it’s not about beating them,” Kenley Teller said. “It’s about improving your own time.”
The competition took place from Dec. 17 to 19, and Teller did not win any medals, but after returning from the competition, Kenley said she has one goal in mind.
“Keep on pushing forward to keep improving,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.