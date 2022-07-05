Rick Warren said, “our greatest ministry will most likely come from our greatest hurt.”
I’m a survivor. My entire childhood was riddled with physical, verbal and sexual abuse, as well as neglect. I was trafficked, a fact I didn’t fully understand until well into adulthood. My abuser found power in hurting me and enjoyed watching others do so. From a very young age, I was taught that the only way to get love was to submit to being hurt. I truly believed that to be loved by someone, you must submit to them hurting you.
I am 33 now, and the scars from my childhood have never fully left me. However, I am not a victim, for I have found victory and healing in my relationship with God.
Faith was a part of my upbringing, but not in the traditional sense. My mother was a Wiccan, and my dad was part of a cult. Still, I had this deep sense that God was not who either one of my parents thought He was. From a very young age, I knew God had a plan for my life and that it was going to be okay. I knew He wasn’t the one causing the abuse, but that it was some terrible side effect of sick and hurting people. I just didn’t know who He was.
At 6 years old, while singing a song at a service, I looked up and told my father that I was going to go tell people about God one day. For this, I was punished. This was the first time I knew God was calling me to do something more. At 14, I was placed in foster care, and it was in that season that I met some precious people I now get to call my family. These people introduced me to the God I know.
I joined them in Club 121 at Junction City High School. With them, I was able to ask questions and form my own relationship with God. At 15 years old, I accepted Christ as my savior. I wouldn’t say my life has been easy since then; God has had to do a lot of healing in me. Since accepting Jesus, He has taken me places I could never have imagined. Places the world would tell me a broken, rejected foster child simply doesn’t belong. But God!
I have found that it has been through some of the hardest struggles in my life that I have found my purpose. If I weren’t abused, would I truly understand the broken? If I hadn’t been rejected, would I have a heart for the marginalized? If I had never been forgotten, would I truly see the forgotten ones? I don’t think so. It is my past and my two beautiful boys that God used to lead me where I am today. I am so blessed to serve at Flint Hills Church right here in Junction City as the Special Needs Pastor. God uses me to reach a community most have forgotten in the local church and to teach other churches to do the same nationwide.
I often get asked how I can believe in a good God with all I have been through. Here is my answer. In God’s great grace, He held me as my abuser hurt me, time and time again. This broke His heart, but people have free will. So, God did what God does, and He made the brokenness in me beautiful. He uses my story to help people.
No one has ever loved me like my Jesus. Friends, I want you to know that God loves you. It does not matter what your story is. He loves the addicts, the abuse victims, the mentally ill and yes, even the abuser just as much as he loves the pious and the pastors. He loves you. If you need a safe place to share your story, explore faith or just need a little hope – will you email me? My email is embraceministriesfhc@gmail.com. You don’t have to heal alone. I am praying for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.