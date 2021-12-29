Geary Community Hospital is now offering Genius 3D Mammography exams, developed by Hologic, Inc., a worldwide leader in Women’s Health.
Utilizing advanced breast tomosynthesis technology, Genius 3D Mammography exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers and decreasing the number of women asked to return for additional testing.
In conventional 2D Mammography, overlapping tissue is a leading reason why small breast cancers may be missed, and normal tissue may appear abnormal, leading to unnecessary callbacks. A Genius 3D Mammography exam includes multiple image slices as a method that greatly reduces tissue overlap effect.
A Genius 3D Mammography exam includes both 2D images and 3D-tomosynthesis scans. During the 3D-tomosynthesis portion of the exam, an X-ray arm sweeps in a slight arc over the breast, taking multiple images. A computer then converts the images into a stack of thin slices, allowing the radiologist to review the breast tissue one slice at a time. A Genius 3D Mammography exam requires no additional compression and takes just a few seconds longer than a conventional 2D breast cancer screening exam.
The Genius 3D Mammography exam, available on the 3Dimensions and Selenia Dimensions systems from Hologic, is revolutionizing how breast cancer is detected by providing a better option for women of all breast densities compared to 2D alone.
Researchers have found that the Genius 3D Mammography exam finds 20-65% more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone, an average increase of 41%. Only the Genius 3D Mammography exam is FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone. The Genius 3D Mammography exam reduces callbacks by up to 40% compared to 2D alone.
Geary Community Hospital is committed to the fight against breast cancer. In offering the Genius 3D Mammography exam, Geary Community Hospital provides a more accurate tool for breast cancer screening.
“We are excited to be able to offer this technology to our community,” said Kyle Ibarra, director of Radiology. “The 3D Breast Tomosynthesis will allow for early detection at a much lower callback rate, which will reduce patient anxiety, as we continue to provide superior care to our patients and community.”
To schedule a Genius 3D Mammography exam or ask questions about the breast health procedure, contact Geary Community Hospital at 785-210-3426.
