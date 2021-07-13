Geary Community Schools Foundation is pleased to announce Taylor Booth as the 2nd recipient of the “Supporting A Diverse Staff: Loans for Aspiring Educators” award. Ms. Booth is a 2019 Junction City High School (JCHS) graduate and is pursuing a degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education at Fort Hays State University. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Chris Booth, of Junction City.
Ms. Booth has demonstrated past commitment to and future interest in service to USD 475. She said, “I have chosen to go into education to give back to the community that has given me so much”. Throughout high school she participated in Class Committee each year and played volleyball for 3 years. She was on the Principal’s honor roll and a 3-year academic letter winner. She also volunteered in the community with Delivering Change and for the JCFD Local 3309 MDA Fundraisers.
The Foundation would also like to announce that our first recipient, Makayla Powell, will receive the award for a second year. This past school year, she was on the Dean’s Honor Roll at Emporia State University for both semesters. She said her sophomore year was amazingly eventful because she got to look through the lens of a teacher for the classes geared towards her major.
The Foundation’s forgivable loan award recipients must have reached college sophomore status or higher in an accredited teacher preparation program. After completing the first year in the program, the recipient may apply for two additional annual awards for a total forgivable loan of up to $15,000, depending on their year of college. After graduation, if the individual is hired and teaches in USD 475 for one year, 25% of the loan will be forgiven; for two years, 35% of the loan is forgiven; and three years, the remainder of the loan is forgiven.
Support for this forgivable loan through the Geary Community Schools Foundation is made possible through generous gifts from the R2B4 Bramlage Foundation, the Betty Kline Memorial, and an anonymous donor. For more information about the GCSF “Supporting A Diverse Staff: Loans For Aspiring Educators,” visit usd475schoolfoundation.org or contact Margie Pinaire Margiepinaire@usd475.org.
The Geary Community Schools Foundation was incorporated in 2002 to promote projects that improve citizens’ educational opportunities served by USD 475. The GCSF works to enhance the quality of education in USD 475 schools by awarding grants to educators to expand and enrich classroom activities. The Foundation also awards scholarships to teachers, paraprofessionals, and students to help pursue higher education.
