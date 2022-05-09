More than 600 children attended the Geary County K-State Research & Extension’s Annual Geary County 3rd Grade Ag Day on Friday.
Third graders from all the elementary schools in USD 475 Geary County School District were bused to the Geary County Fairgrounds at 1025 South Spring Valley Road to learn about the agriculture industry.
The Ag Day program is back this year after it was cancelled for two years in a row because of the pandemic.
Groups of children rotated around stations inside of the Geary County 4-H Senior Center building and then switched with the groups that were outside to explore all the stations outdoors. The stations in the program were taught by 4-H members and Extension Educational Unit members from Geary County. Some of the students in 4-H projects brought their animals to show to the children at the event.
The outdoor stations included a model farm set-up to teach about erosion and pens with animals, including stations with pigs, sheep, goats and cows. At one of the stations, the children got ice cream and were able to view a young heifer calf as they learned more about cows. The indoor stations included subjects like farming, soybeans, poultry and 4-H.
The event included two sessions, with one at 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and the second session from noon to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.