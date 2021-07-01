The Geary County Free Fair is back to normal after COVID-19 made it necessary to diminish the size of last summer’s event.
It will take place July 18 through 22 at the Geary County 4-H/Senior Citizens Center at 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd. in Junction City with the annual rodeo taking place July 16 and 17.
“We have moved back to a more normal format,” Geary County Extension Agent Ginger Kopfer said. “I’m excited about it. I think it will be good for the public to be able to come out to (the) fair again. We really did miss that last year — missed being able to have the auction and barbecue in person and just really to be able to show off the work that the 4-Hers have done all year, so it will be nice to have that back again.”
Kopfer said this year’s fair would be formatted to allow for social distancing, but the fair is largely back to the way it was before the pandemic began. Some events — including livestock shows — will be spaced out as they were last year.
“As far as scheduling and things go, we did make some changes just because we saw how things worked last year and thought that maybe they were better,” she said. “We’re spreading our livestock shows out a little more for 4-H. So you’ll see that there is a show on Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday night this year when we have not normally done that on Monday. So (we’ve) kind of lengthened things out a little bit so the families can have a little more time to prepare and be ready and not be so stressed out.”
Kopfer said she looks forward to seeing people in-person again.
“We’ve started doing in-person 4-H events and activities, but fair is the big one — the biggest one — where we all get together,” she said. “So it will be nice to see all of those 4-H families and 4-H members together again.”
Kopfer said she has no idea how many people will attend this year’s fair, but suspects the usual crowd will show up and then some because so many people have been cooped up indoors during the pandemic.
“(We’re) potentially expecting a bigger crowd than we do have sometimes,” Kopfer said.
She said there are events for people of all ages, including those who have no connections to 4-H — from the pedal pull to the barbecue to the 4-H project auction that takes place the evening of July 22, the last day of the fair.
“I would encourage people just to come out throughout the week and just check out the exhibits,” Kopfer said. “There’s always really neat things to see throughout the building and then if you’re into livestock you can check them out too. So it’s a fun time, I think, for everyone.”
Open class entries can be brought the day of July 19. From everything open class can be brought in from 3 until 7 p.m. except open class photography which may be brought in from 3 until 6:30 p.m. July 19. No pre-entry is required for open class projects.
