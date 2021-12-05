Author Roxie Yonkey will be signing her best-selling book “100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die” at the Geary County Historical Society, 530 N. Adams St., in Junction City, from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Geary County is one of the state’s best spots for history and recreation. The home of N. 54 Milford Reservoir and No. 83, Fort Riley offers many fun opportunities.
“I’m spending a week exploring Geary County and will cap my adventure by signing books at the Geary County Historical Society,” Yonkey said.
Yonkey has been writing about Kansas for more than 30 years. The book “100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die” is her second book. In 2020, she co-authored the book “Midwest Road Trip Adventures,” which includes road trip guides for all 12 Midwest states. Yonkey wrote the Kansas chapter and the Black Hills section of the South Dakota chapter.
Buy a book at the historical society or at RoxieontheRoad.com
