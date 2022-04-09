I know its only spring, but all the signs that summer is right around the corner are “springing” up everywhere. Adults and kids will look forward to less structured days with lots of fun activities and maybe a surprise trip to somewhere great. There will be sports, summer camps and other community activities that will be going on all summer long. If visiting the library is on your summer to do list, the summer reading could make visiting the library during the summer worthwhile.
The summer reading program at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is a reading program that is open to everyone. Summer reading encourages participants of all ages to read all summer long, and after completing each level, receive a prize. Reading participation programs make reading and visiting the library fun.
Summer reading is approaching fast, so if you do not have a library card, now would be a great time to get one. New cardholders are limited to just two items to checkout for the first 30 days, so the earlier you set up a library account, the better. You will have a head start when summer reading starts, and you will be able to checkout more items due to having full privileges. There is no checkout limit on books, so you will be able to select dozens of titles from our collection to read. This would also be a great time to stop in and see what your local library has to offer. Find out more about what the library has to offer, including getting a library card.
Getting a library card is a very important step toward establishing lifelong skills. A library card is the key to making your library your own. The process to get a library card is very simple, and the Dorothy Bramlage Library staff would be more than happy to help with setting up a library account.
In order to get a library card, you will need photo I.D. and something with your current Kansas address on it. It can be a piece of junk mail, a utility bill or a postcard. If your current address is listed on your photo I.D., we can use that as acceptable forms of address verification. These days, most of us take care of our personal business on our phones. While getting your card, if you are able to pull up an online account with your name and address, that is an acceptable form of address verification as well.
Patrons 4 years of age and older are able to get their own card and teens 14 and older can sign for their own card as long as they list a parent or guardian on the application.
A member of our circulation staff will provide a library card application that will need to be filled out with all current information. Once your account is set, new patrons will be placed on temporary status for the first 30 days. During this time, patrons are limited to two items for checkout from the library. This can include two books, a book and a movie, or any other combination of items. A member of the circulation staff with talk about the library brochure, give you information about the checkout limits and get you signed up for summer reading and explain how it works for both children and adults. If you get library cards for you and your family today, you will be past the temporary grace period and will be able to check out ten items on each card.
The library also has other services and programs that you can participate in this summer, and if you have questions, feel free to stop in or call the library, and a member of our staff will be happy to help you.
Make sure to include summer reading and the library on your summer 22’ checklist and start your summer off with a good book or a few good books or audiobooks, whatever you prefer, and see what your local library has to offer. We look forward to seeing you and your family at the library.
Fun things to do during summer 2022:
1. Participate in Storywalk JC
2. Take a road trip
3. Sign up for summer reading
4. Get a library card
5. Visit your local library
