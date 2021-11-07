Happy November! The leaves have changed colors, and it’s time to get ready for cooler weather, football, hot apple cider and the beginning of the holiday season.
It seems like time is moving so quickly, and it’s hard to believe we just celebrated Halloween last week. Now, we all start to look forward to all the holidays that will soon be here. The holidays are a time of celebration, gatherings and overall cheer, but the best part of it all is the traditions.
Whether it is spending time with family, watching the Dallas Cowboys play on Thanksgiving Day, putting up your Christmas tree or having family game night, one holiday tradition is always on everyone’s mind: Black Friday shopping. Yes, that’s right, Black Friday is a day that is all about retail therapy and finding the best gifts for your loved ones. Black Friday Events are just around the corner and all of the commercials and ads will be appearing almost daily to remind us that it is it time to shop ‘til you drop. Black Friday is such a popular event that the library has decided to get in on the tradition too.
This year, The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will host its Black Friday Event 2.0. The event will be a week long. Black Friday at the library will start Nov. 21 and will end on Nov. 28. In past years, this event was held for one day, and some coupon items were only available for a limited time, but this year the library wants to give the public an opportunity to take advantage of this special program. The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library encourages the public to come and see for themselves what their library offers.
There will also be other activities that the public can participate in for a chance to win some fun prizes. The library hosted this event in the past, but this year, we have added some new items and other activities, so there is something for everyone. We decided to give it a new look with new items, and we are really excited about it.
During the week of the event, patrons can use The Black Friday coupons, which will be available to the public at each service desk in the library. They are also available in The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Newsletter, so if you are one of our lucky patrons that receive the newsletter, be sure to look out for the coupon. The coupons can be cashed in to receive discounts on library services that have a fee or to check out an additional item that usually has a limit, such as a DVD.
Some of the items listed on the coupon include 50% off printing up to a certain dollar amount, a free library card replacement and 50 cents toward an item from our library store. You can use all your coupons in one day or use them throughout the week of the event.
On the back of the coupon is information about our curbside service. Curbside services allow patrons to still utilize the library and check out materials without having to come into the library. Patrons can call the library and request items to check out, and the library staff will process those items and contact you when your items are ready for pick up. Once you arrive at the library to pick up your items, you give us a call and we will bring your items to your car.
This holiday season, whether you have big plans or if you are doing something small, be sure to make the most of it. If you are planning to travel, be safe and enjoy spending time with your loved ones. The holidays can be a time of a lot of joy, but this time of year can also be overwhelming with all of the planning and hustle and bustle that comes with it, so make time to slow down and do something you enjoy.
Items on the Black Friday Coupon:
1. Free replacement library card
2. One extra DVD checkout
3. 50% percent off printing up to $5
4. One free friends of the library membership for a year
5. Information about curbside services
ASHLEY TODD is the Head of Circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
