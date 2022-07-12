The second annual Giggin’ with Grady Bullfrog Hunt kicked off in Grandview Plaza July 9 at 5 p.m. with 11 teams.
The two-day event sees teams composed of four or less adults and no limit on children. All groups are licensed to fish and are allowed eight frogs per fishing license. After registration, the teams spent their evening into the wee hours of the morning jumping in hidden ponds and hunting bullfrogs.
Giggin with Grady Bullfrog hunt is the only official bullfrog hunt in the State of Kansas, according to Kansas State Fish and Game.
“We wanted to do something as unique as Grady to honor his memory,” Joanna Erichsen, Co-organizer for Giggin’ with Grady said.
She said the Grady Erichsen Memorial Fun’d memorialize who Grady was, a fun-loving, kind boy “who never knew a stranger and wasn’t afraid to jump into a pond and snatch up a bullfrog.”
“Man, he just loved it (frog hunting); he just jumped in both feet first and got after it,” Luke Erichsen, Superintendent of Grandview Plaza, reminisced.
Day two of Giggin’ with Grady is always the busiest day of the event, starting at 8:30 a.m. with a pancake feed that sees hunters and spectators enjoying pancakes donated by Brookdale Senior Living and sausage presented by Smithfield meats, along with a donation of milk, cream and butter from Hildebrand Dairy.
While the bullfrog weigh-in is the star of this event, there are a handful of other things to occupy attention in anticipation of the big moment. Frog and turtle races, along with a Best Dressed Hunter, are awarded during the event. A 50/50 raffle and a prize raffle were held with some fantastic prizes, including a DC Oldspice custom Bluetooth boombox, a Stoeger Air Rifle donated by Taylor Made Guns and a custom 1776 flag donated by Capizzi’s Creations, to name a few.
At 9 a.m., teams gathered around the weigh-in tent anxiously awaiting their chance to showcase the heaviest batch of bullfrogs. Teams pick their eight heaviest frogs which is the daily creel limit to be weighed together. The team with the heaviest eight frogs is crowned the winners.
The team “Sons of Trump” took home the title with a massive combined weight of 7 pounds and 5 ounces. Following close behind, “Frog Loggers” traveled from Russel, Kansas, and weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third place was awarded to “Big Frogz,” with a total weight of 6 pounds and 10 ounces.
The biggest frog award is given to the team who picks out the heaviest frog from their bunch. This year was exhilarating, as “Sons of Trump” and “Frog Loggers” battled it out in two overtimes to showcase the biggest frog. After three tie-breaker weigh-ins, “Frog Loggers” took home the coveted Biggest Frog Custom Plaque with a cash prize. Despite their bullfrogs not quite measuring up, “Hop Gobblers” boasted Best Dressed Hunter and were awarded a cash prize.
The Erichsen family honors their lost son’s memory by giving back to the community through the Grady Erichsen Memorial Fun’d, supported by the donations from the Annual Giggin’ with Grady! Bullfrog hunt. The primary goal of the Fun’d is to eventually build a playground at the Geary County 4-H Center for the siblings of the softball players to enjoy while their sisters practice.
Two awards are given out during the Geary County Free Fair Swine show, which will take place on 20 July 2022. The first award is the Wild Hog Award, which Grady’s grandparents vote on to go to the child who “sticks with it” despite having the “wildest” or most stubborn hog in the show. The Grady Erichsen Grand Champion Award is given to the top hog in show.
In memory of Grady’s dedication to doing his best and being a good friend, the Fun’d also offer the Lincoln Lion Super Blue Jay Scholarship. This scholarship goes to a Lincoln Elementary alumnus who has graduated from Junction City High School and embodies kindness, compassion and dedication, while also being an athlete.
Giggin’ with Grady is a fun and inspiring event that showcases a community that turned tragedy into an opportunity to give back and honor the memory of a distinctly kind and unique human being. Each team who participated, as well as spectators, shared smiles and laughs throughout the event as children chased down escaped bullfrogs.
To learn more, follow Giggin’ with Grady on Facebook.
