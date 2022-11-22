The holidays are here with each holiday that is celebrated we find new ways to make them more personal and meaningful. During the Thanksgiving holiday families from all over sit down together and have a meal and spend time laughing enjoying a football game, and in some families putting up the Christmas. Thanksgiving in my family is all about good food, football, love, and fun, and in my book that is the best recipe for a successful turkey day. Then Boom its Black Friday shopping, holiday parties, and everything that comes with all of the hustle and bustle of the Christmas Season. but with all the business that the holiday season brings remember that the common denominator with the both Thanksgiving and Christmas is the importance of appreciating the things you have and giving back and making things brighter for your family, your community, and sometimes even yourself.

The holidays are the perfect time to look for ways to give back and make it a tradition to always think of those that are less fortunate. A local program that kicks off around this time of year is The Angel Tree. This is program is one of many non-profit organizations that has a goal of working to make a difference in the lives of all they serve. The Salvation Army is an organization that encourages community members to get involved. The Salvation Army has many ways to give back to the community especially during the holiday season. One of their most well-known toy donation programs is The Angel which is great way to make Christmas very special for children and families this year. The Angel Tree was established in 1979 and since its origin, it has been one of the Salvation Army’s most popular Christmas efforts to provide gifts for children all over the country.

ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

