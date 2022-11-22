The holidays are here with each holiday that is celebrated we find new ways to make them more personal and meaningful. During the Thanksgiving holiday families from all over sit down together and have a meal and spend time laughing enjoying a football game, and in some families putting up the Christmas. Thanksgiving in my family is all about good food, football, love, and fun, and in my book that is the best recipe for a successful turkey day. Then Boom its Black Friday shopping, holiday parties, and everything that comes with all of the hustle and bustle of the Christmas Season. but with all the business that the holiday season brings remember that the common denominator with the both Thanksgiving and Christmas is the importance of appreciating the things you have and giving back and making things brighter for your family, your community, and sometimes even yourself.
The holidays are the perfect time to look for ways to give back and make it a tradition to always think of those that are less fortunate. A local program that kicks off around this time of year is The Angel Tree. This is program is one of many non-profit organizations that has a goal of working to make a difference in the lives of all they serve. The Salvation Army is an organization that encourages community members to get involved. The Salvation Army has many ways to give back to the community especially during the holiday season. One of their most well-known toy donation programs is The Angel which is great way to make Christmas very special for children and families this year. The Angel Tree was established in 1979 and since its origin, it has been one of the Salvation Army’s most popular Christmas efforts to provide gifts for children all over the country.
The Angel tree program allows member of the community to donate items that have been put on a child’s wish list for Christmas. This organization as well as its many volunteers work diligently during the month of November and December to work with other agencies in the community and individual donors to make Christmas a joyous time for children. The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has partnered with this year and in years prior to get the word out about the Angel tree to our junction City community, but to also help families in the area get information about the program. This year the library has expanded their role with the Angel Tree Program and will also be a location where donations can be dropped off and the Angel tree will be located in the main part of the library. The tree will have decorative cards on it with information about families in the community that are looking to be sponsored this year.
Those that are interested in adopting a family can select a card from the tree and the card will have information about the children and what they would like to have for Christmas this year. There are similar donations boxes and Angel Trees at o such as Dillions, 12th Street Community Center, and Freddy’s if you are not able to come to the library.
Members of the Junction City Community that are interested in becoming donor can come to the library and get the information on who to contact and what the specific guidelines are for the Angle Tree Program. If you know families in the area that are potentially eligible for the program and they have questions have them call the library and we can get them connected to the right person to get their questions Getting the word out to families that could benefit from Angel Tree program is also very important. We as a community would like to get as many toys in the hands of as many children as possible.
Families that would like to be adopted this year can come to the library and pick up an Angel Tree application. The applications are located at the circulation desk and any documents that need to be copied or printed to complete the application can be made at the library at no cost. Completed applications can be returned to the library’s circulation desk. Once the completed applications are received by Salvation Army, they will set up an interview to review the application and get any additional information that is needed.
The Angel Tree Program is just agency where a person could volunteer, but there are many other organizations in the area that are giving back in a big way. If you are not able to donate your time, in person, there are ways to donate to online to a charity of your choosing. If you need help finding places in your community where you would be interested in volunteering, the library can help you find that information so you can give the gift of giving back. Happy Holidays to you and your loved ones!
Reasons to give back to the community
Meet and work with other members of the community
Make a positive change in someone’s life
Gives you a sense of purpose
Has health benefits
Become more familiar with the community you live in
ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.