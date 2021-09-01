MANHATTAN — The second show in this season’s McCain Performance Series at Kansas State University will feature America at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in McCain Auditorium.
The year 2020 marked the 50th anniversary of perennial, classic rock group favorite America. Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, along with former bandmate Dan Peek, met in high school in London during the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts with their signature song, “A Horse with No Name.” America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first No. 1 single. Forty-plus years later, these friends still make music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.
America’s journey has found the group exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. The band’s best-known tunes, which also include “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross The River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People” and “Sister Golden Hair,” were cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio. Yet, beyond the impressive catalog of hits, listeners would discover there was always much more to America than surface perceptions. The combination of Beckley’s melodic pop rock and Bunnell’s use of folk-jazz elements, slinky Latin-leaning rhythms and impressionistic lyric imagery contrasted well with Peek’s more traditional country-rock style and highly personal lyrics.
With six certified gold and/or platinum albums and a Grammy Award, America’s material encompasses an ambitious artistic swath — from effects-laden rockers to oddball medleys to soul-bearing ballads. America displays a blend of disparate genres and styles as wide open as the great American plains.
Tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the Ticket Services Office in the newly expanded McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are available by phone, 785-532-6428, during the same hours. Kids 18 and under get 50% off the general price of admission.
All K-State students are eligible to receive one free ticket per McCain Performance Series show until the funding for this program is exhausted. Free tickets for students are supported by the K-State student services fee up to the funding cap. Current K-State student IDs are required when obtaining a ticket from the McCain Ticket Services Office. Current K-State student IDs are also required when presenting the ticket upon entering a show. There is a limit of one ticket per current K-State ID per show while supplies last. Free student tickets are available only at the Ticket Services Office and are not currently available by phone or online.
McCain Auditorium will follow K-State’s guidelines for COVID-19 health and safety procedures that are in place on the evening of the performance. The university is currently mandating a temporary face mask requirement. Everyone must wear face masks over their mouths and noses in all indoor spaces on university property, including McCain Auditorium. If guidelines change, McCain will adjust its practices and keep ticket holders informed. For more information, visit the university’s COVID-19 website, k-state.edu/covid-19.
For more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.
