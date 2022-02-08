February is Black History Month, and in Geary County, there are going to be many events taking place throughout the month, from a 5K run to a Poetry and Spoken Word Social. The events are to honor Black History and bring the community together.
Black History Month Celebration Poetry & Spoken Word Social
A poetry and spoken word social to celebrate Black History will be held Friday, Feb. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the 12th Street Community Center in Junction City.
People can celebrate Black History Month while listening to music, sharing a little comedy with the host, and listening to poetry from local talents.
Although this will be an open mic event, all patrons must have a ticket in advance to enter. Those with a free ticket will be added to the program in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door. The entry fee for general admission (non-performers) will go to the cost associated with the event in conjunction with the beneficiate.
A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to NAACPLDF organization. The best performer of the night will win the “Golden Trophy”.
To get tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history-month-celebration-poetry-spoken-tickets-231260425157?aff=erelexpmlt.
D.S. Black History Month Run
Dilbert Sports will hold a run on Feb. 12 to celebrate Black History Month. The run will start and finish at Buffalo Soldier Park at 1832 N. Adams in Junction City.
This year is the second Black History Month Run, as the first one was last year. The course will be a flat and fast course. Participants running the 5K will receive a race shirt, finishers medal, post-event snacks, refreshments and more.
Registration ends Feb. 11. This run is partially supporting The Respect Runners Association scholarship fund.
Community Book Conversation
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will hold a Community Book Conversation Feb. 15 from 6-7 p.m. at 230 W. 7th St. in Junction City.
The community conversation is on the book “Just Mercy.” Registration is required to attend.
A summary of the book is, “after graduating from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or those not afforded proper representation. One of his first cases is that of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal political maneuverings as he tirelessly fights for McMillian’s life.”
To register for the event, call 785-238-4311.
”Just Mercy” Movie Showing
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will have a movie showing for the movie adaptation of the book “Just Mercy” on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. at 230 W. 7th St. in Junction City.
The showing is free, but registration is required. Call 785-238-4311 to register.
STEAM Saturday- Black History Monthly Celebration of African American Inventors
Geary County Historical Museum will hold the first STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) group meeting on Feb. 19 from 1-4 p.m.
The event will hold a Black History Month theme to honor African American inventors and innovators. The event will be held at the museum at 530 N. Adams St. in Junction City and is free to attend.
Black History Month Virtual Story Time- People in My Neighborhood
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will hold a special Black History Month Virtual Story Time every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at 230 W. 7th St. in Junction City.
Story time will be hosted by a special member of the community on Facebook Live. To view it, go to facebook.com/dorothybramlagepubliclibrary.
