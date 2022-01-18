The Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau shares all the things that make Geary County so amazing to encourage people to come and spend their tourism and recreation dollars in the county’s businesses, lodging facilities and attractions. In this case, the old saying, “if a little is good, more is better,” applies.
The Geary County CVB staff went to Grapevine Texas in early January to meet with tour bus company owners and operators at the American Bus Association Marketplace. According to ABA’s website, it represents two-thirds of all coaches on the road in North America and has the largest group of motorcoach decision-makers. The ABA also has a large network of other companies that utilize their services for business, educational and recreational tours for their employees.
“It only made sense for us to meet with these ‘decision makers’ and their many associated businesses in working to bring people to Geary County,” Kate Williamson, marketing director said. “The CVB staff were able to make tour operators excited about bringing their groups to Geary County.”
The staff said the networking events that took place each day of the conference, with the ABA, motorcoach owners and operators, as well as other Destination Marketing Organization’s from all parts of the United States, was invaluable. Opening the door for partnerships for additional motorcoach tours means more money that will be spread throughout Geary County’s cities and businesses, creating growth for the area.
The event helped the CVB staff know what people are interested in. Williamson said there was a tour company that is interested in a mystery tour in and around Junction City. The CVB will be creating an interactive, mystery tour for these groups. When the groups go on these tours, they will spend money in the local shops, restaurants and stay in the local lodging facilities, bringing more money to the area. This in turn allows the county and cities to make improvements to help the area.
At the event, the staff also took advantage of the many educational classes provided by the ABA, which included Business Strategies, Motorcoach Safety, Motorcoach Maintenance and Repair and Motorcoach Innovations.
Staff said this is just the start of what is to come, as they are excited to show the world why Geary County is great.
“We are aware these new endeavors will take time, and a lot of work will be taking place behind the scenes, but we are preparing for long term growth in this market as well as others,” Williamson said.
For more information on the American Bus Association or the American Bus Association Marketplace, please visit their website at buses.org. To learn more about Geary County or the Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, visit their website at junctioncity.org or call 785-238-2885, follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @gearycountycvb.
