Kansas’ 161st birthday is on Saturday, Jan. 29 this year. Statehood was a long and difficult road for Kansas, but it was an important task to help saving the freedom of many.
On Jan. 29, 1861, Kansas became the 34th state, but the events leading up to Kansas becoming a state were those that shaped Kansas, literally, into what it is today.
During the westward expansion of the 1850s, the railroad was the main factor for encouraging the establishment of territories. A transcontinental railroad that would link the eastern states to the Pacific was the dream of many.
The Kansas-Nebraska Act was born of the many discussions and compromises to make the expansion happen. In this act, the Kansas Territory was created and the focus on the railroad changed to that of slavery, spawning events like, the Kansas-Missouri Border War, Bleeding Kansas and ultimately the American Civil War.
The first Territorial Capitol was built in the town of Pawnee, on land that is now part of the Fort Riley Military Reservation. The first legislature held in the building was termed the “Bogus Legislature,” after a vast majority of the elected members were men from Missouri set on making the Kansas Territory pro-slavery. This location was used for only four days before legislators demanded that the capitol needed to be closer to Missouri. This move took legislators to Shawnee Mission temporarily before they moved to Lecompton, where a new Territorial Capitol was built.
Many constitutions for the State of Kansas were submitted to the U.S. Congress, but none of them were ratified. A new constitution was submitted to Congress for a vote, and it was passed on Oct. 4, 1859. Kansas would become a Free State on Jan. 29, 1861 and received the Great Seal of the state of Kansas. It contains a landscape that is facing east, where you can see the rising sun, a steamboat on a river, a cabin, a man plowing his field, a wagon train, Native Americans hunting buffalo, 34 stars and the state motto, “Ad Astra per Aspera.”
These are all symbols that explain what Kansas is. The state of Kansas has many symbols that represent it, like the Sunflower and the seal. People can visit the Geary County Historical Society to learn more fun facts about the symbols and the history of Kansas. The Geary County Historical Society is holding a birthday party for Kansas Day on Jan. 29.
“This annual state holiday celebrates the founding of our state and the history of the people who came before us,” Heather Hagedorn, director of the historical society, said. “This is a free event and a great opportunity to come out, learn about local and state history, while also participating in S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) activities.”
This year, the Geary County Historical Society is celebrating the 161st anniversary of Kansas’ statehood by hosting a family fun day from 1-4 p.m. at the Geary County Historical Museum at 530 N. Adams St. in Junction City. The event will include activities like growing your own sunflower, pioneer games and birthday cake.
For more information on the event, call the Geary County Historical Society at 785-238-1666 or email gearyhistoryprograms@gmail.com.
